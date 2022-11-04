Read full article on original website
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military said Wednesday it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured, but Kyiv was skeptical and an analyst warned this could be a ruse to lure the country's forces into a deadly trap. A forced pullout from the city of Kherson would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks in the 8-month-old war.
Palestinian seeks early release in case that shook Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — It was a crime that convulsed Jerusalem. On a fall day seven years ago, 13-year-old Palestinian Ahmad Manasra and his 15-year-old cousin tore through the streets of a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem, armed with knives. His cousin, Hassan, critically wounded a 13-year-old Israeli boy who was leaving a candy store and stabbed another Israeli man. He was shot dead by police. Ahmad was run over by a car, beaten and jeered by Israeli passers-by.
Jailed Egyptian democracy activist on hunger strike is hospitalized, family says
Egyptian prison authorities have intervened medically in the case of democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who escalated his hunger strike his week.
100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine, US says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia's announced retreat from Kherson, a regional capital in southern Ukraine that it seized early in the war, and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday.
Earthquake rocks west Nepal, felt as far as New Delhi
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An earthquake in the mountains of west Nepal rocked the Himalayan nation in early Wednesday, killing at least six people while they were asleep in their houses, a government administrator said. The earthquake was felt as far away as the the Indian capital New Delhi,...
Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country's southeast, even as the nation's intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. Meanwhile, a top official in Iran's paramilitary...
7 killed as Philippine troops clash with Muslim rebels
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have clashed with Muslim guerrillas in a southern village, leaving at least three soldiers and four rebels dead and sparking fears that an escalation could threaten a 2014 peace pact that has considerably eased years of heavy fighting. The sporadic clashes erupted Tuesday...
