Georgia State

5 College Football Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 10

By Kevin McGuire
 4 days ago

Athlon Sports' college football expert makes his picks against the spread for Week 10 of the 2022 season.

Last week was a rough one for our weekly college football against the spread picks. Taking Oklahoma State and Syracuse to win were big mistakes that took a toll on our record, and Nebraska's offense not showing up against Illinois was probably a mistake we should have seen coming a mile away. But this week presents another opportunity to run the table and forget about the lows suffered last week.

Here are five games and spreads to keep on the radar this weekend.

Note: College Football Playoff ranking is reflected below. All times are ET and all games are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5.

No. 2 Ohio State (-38) at Northwestern

12 p.m. on ABC

Ohio State answered the call in a big way last week. Trailing in the fourth quarter at Penn State, the Buckeyes stormed to life and may have put themselves back on a blowout track for the rest of the year. Northwestern hasn't won a game since Week 0 against Nebraska. The Wildcats are in for a long afternoon as Ohio State takes over Evanston. Ohio State 48, Northwestern 0

No. 3 Georgia (-8) vs. No. 1 Tennessee

3:30 p.m. on CBS

It is difficult picking against the Volunteers right now, and an eight-point spread almost feels disrespectful for the newly minted top-ranked team (in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee). But taking Georgia at home with a statement feels like a pretty safe pick. Expect some points, but the Bulldogs' defense slows down the Vols enough to cover the spread in Athens. Georgia 36, Tennessee 27

Arkansas (-14.5) vs. Liberty

4 p.m. on SEC Network

Hugh Freeze is back in an SEC stadium, but the Razorbacks won't allow for a warm welcome. Arkansas should control the game from the start, although Liberty will have a couple of good drives to keep things interesting. But in the end, KJ Jefferson and the Razorbacks are too strong on offense. Arkansas 44, Liberty 25

No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU (+13.5)

7 p.m. on ESPN

After a big win against Ole Miss last week, LSU is looking to score another one as the Tigers host Alabama. Nick Saban vs. Brian Kelly is one thing we have all been looking forward to since Kelly came to LSU, and the Tigers will push the Crimson Tide to the edge before coming up just short. Betting against Alabama hasn't played out well for us in the past, but we're diving right back into the dangerous water on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. Alabama 26, LSU 20

No. 13 Kansas State (+2.5) vs. No. 24 Texas

7 p.m. on FS1

Texas is a favorite on the road against Kansas State? The oddsmakers usually know things, and the guess here is they are expecting a letdown from the Wildcats at home after smashing Oklahoma State up and down the field last week. That feels like a mistake. Take the Wildcats at home, outright. Kansas State 26, Texas 24

Week 9 : 2-3
Season: 18-21-1

Podcast: A Breakdown of the Auburn Job + Potential Candidates. Complete Week 10 Preview, Predictions, and Picks Against the Spread

— Written by Kevin McGuire, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Follow him on Twitter @KevinOnCFB , on Instagram , on TikTok , and Like him on Facebook .

