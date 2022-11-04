Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Senate: Fetterman's camp sues over undated absentee ballots
John Fetterman and others filed a lawsuit with the federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday demanding all undated and misdated absentee ballots be counted.
2022 Midterms: Why Pennsylvania may not have election night results
"We must again ask for patience," Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of state.
A climate reckoning for US housing: Too many homes in harm's way, 'too many zeros' in the costs
More than a month has passed since Hurricane Ian struck the country, killing at least 119 and potentially causing more than $100 billion in damages. Many survivors are now facing a gut-wrenching question. Should I stay or should I go?. In the aftermath of such natural disasters, residents and politicians...
'Hope is bringing us back': Black voters are moving South, building power for Democrats
ATLANTA — Malik Rhasaan can often be found at his popular southwest Atlanta restaurant, Che Butter Jonez, where the menu and other items take a decidedly Black and Northern flair. The borough of Queens is emblazoned on what appears to be a New York City street sign.Other artwork around...
Democrat trying to flip southern New Mexico congressional district blue
The Democratic-controlled state legislature last year redrew the boundaries of a district that has remained in the hands of Republicans 18 of the past 22 years. The district now includes less of southeastern New Mexico and more of the Albuquerque suburbs.
Jackson, in dissent, issues first Supreme Court opinion
The two-page opinion came on the same day the high court was hearing cases that are part of a wider dispute over the power of the federal government.
Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by Manchin for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” the day after vowing to shuttered coal fired electric plants and lean heavier on wind and solar energy in the future. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
