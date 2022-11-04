Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Veteran’s Club Inc. throws Resilience Ruck in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Leading up to Veteran’s Day, Veteran’s Club Inc. came down from Louisville to support Bowling Green veterans in a special way, with a parade and ruck. Hundreds of participants carried out the 5k and 12k ruck, from high school students to veterans to...
wnky.com
World’s Greatest Studio Tour in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This weekend, Bowling Green hosted a long time event, the World’s Greatest Studio Tour, detailing the studios of local artists for the public’s enjoyment. Eleven local artists opened up their studios around downtown to let residents take a gander at their work. News...
WBKO
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
wnky.com
Hop on the new trolley with News 40 as it tours Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-The long awaited trolley car has finally arrived in Bowling Green and is going to be taking people on tours around the city including stopping at some historic places. News 40 is going to take you along the ride!. The trolley, four years in the making, will pick...
wnky.com
Glasgow Police Department hosting Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive
GLASGOW, Ky. – Starting today, the Glasgow Police Department is gathering toys and food for those in need. GPD is accepting holiday donations for residents in Barren County. They say they will fill as many requests as possible pending on donations received. You can contribute by donating a new,...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Group rescues dozens of exotic parrots, plus dogs and cats in Nashville
Animal Rescue Corps was called in to rescue dozens of animals including several exotic parrots from a west Nashville home after the owner died suddenly, and no one else was left to care for them.
wnky.com
Epicenter recovering well after surgery, retiring from racing
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Locally born and bred racehorse Epicenter is recovering well after surgery. The three-year-old thoroughbred fractured his right limb during the Breeders’ Cup. The second favorite to win, Epicenter’s jockey noticed after the first turn, that he wasn’t running as he usually does, immediately pulling him out of the race.
wcluradio.com
Sip, Shop & Stroll canceled this weekend
GLASGOW — A downtown event has been postponed that was slated for Saturday. The Glasgow Downtown Business Association said “Sip, Shop & Stroll” was canceled on Friday due to forecasted high winds on Saturday. Of the 85 vendors, about 60 replied to a poll gauging whether they supported the postponement.
wnky.com
Body of missing woman found in Green River
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ky. – The body of Elza Jo Kolle has been recovered from the Green River. After several days of searching, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office says Kolle, 28, was found around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Kolle went missing Saturday night when her car crashed into...
OCSO needs help locating this car
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says they need the public's help.
k105.com
Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father
A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
Missing 12-year-old boy from Hendersonville found safe
A 12-year-old boy from Hendersonville has been found safe.
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Mays Leaving WKRN-TV: Where Is the Nashville Meteorologist Going?
Mary Mays spent most of her career bringing weather updates to the residents of Nashville. But now the meteorologist is stepping away from the green screen for good. Mary Mays announced she is leaving WKRN-TV’s News 2 in 2022. That naturally led to Nashville residents asking questions about where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know whether she will remain in Nashville. Fortunately for her viewers, Mary Mays answered most queries about her departure from WKRN News 2.
wnky.com
‘How would you spend $1.9 billion?’ BG community answers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – What would you do with almost 2 billion dollars? That’s the question everyone across the nation is asking. Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot winnings are the largest in U.S. lottery history. News 40 reporter Meghann Stamps caught up with the Bowling Green community to...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
Deer dilemma costing city leaders big bucks in Hendersonville
A big increase in deer-related crashes is starting to cost the city of Hendersonville big bucks, and city leaders are scrambling to come up with a long-term solution to control it.
wnky.com
Break down your ballot: Amendments 1, 2 & Munfordville wet/dry explained
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – When you’re out at the polls to vote for your local legislators, you’ll also see two amendments on that ballot as well. Let’s refresh. First off, proposed Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 1. If the amendment passes, it would take away power from the governor’s...
Following General Election results in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – You can find the latest election results for the November 8 General Election in Muhlenberg County on this page. You can find more statewide results on our Kentucky results page.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 24, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2022. Rezarta Ziu, 37, and William T. Chapman Jr., 47, both of Glasgow. Oct. 27, 2022:. Samantha R. Burns, 29, and Nicholas L. Williams, 32, both of Munfordville.
