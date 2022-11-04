Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Powerball jackpot is huge at $1.9 billion (yes, billion)
The drawing for the huge record jackpot is tonight. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. The last Powerball winner was Aug. 3 — and the jackpot has been growing since then. State officials say South Carolinians are spending millions on boosting the jackpot. On Thursday, for...
abcnews4.com
Oyster Week's SHELLABRATION to feature oyster farms across the Carolinas
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — UPDATE on 11/4/22: Due to a family health emergency, most Oyster Week events have been canceled. This year’s only event will be Sunday’s Shellabration. Organizers hope to bring the event back in 2023. ORIGINAL STORY:. Toadfish Outfitters has partnered with...
multihousingnews.com
Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes
JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
Groucho’s Deli to close after 21 years on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular deli is set to close after 21 years of service in downtown Charleston. Citing “market forces on King Street,” a local franchise owner for Groucho’s Deli, Bruce Miller, announced Monday plans to close the location near the corner of King Street and Burns Lane at the end of November. […]
Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
abcnews4.com
Rollover crash delays traffic on Meeting Street in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a rollover collision in the area of Meeting and Spring streets is delaying traffic. The traffic alert was issued around 11:10 a.m. Monday. Officers are on scene investigating the collision. The intersection is close to Wine & Company, Big Bad Breakfast, and...
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ
The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
WLTX.com
South Carolina city named among 'Best of the World' for culture, history
CHARLESTON, S.C. — It's a popular city in a state full of history that itself is in a country rich in cultural heritage. But one South Carolina landmark made a very short list - in no small part because of a renewed interest in examining a grim aspect of its past.
Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
Cunningham-Casey statewide campaign tour to end in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Democratic nominee for South Carolina Governor and Lieutenancy Governor nominee Tally Casey will make their final campaign tour stop in Charleston on Monday night. The Cunningham-Casey Campaign held events at seven locations across the state between November 1 and November 7. Their final rally will be at Music Farm in […]
charlestondaily.net
Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
qcexclusive.com
One of the Best Resorts On Isle Of Palms – The Sweetgrass Inn
Sweetgrass Inn, one of the best resorts on Isle of Palms, makes a wonderful addition to the greater Charleston SC area as a 153-room property with four acres of state-of-the-art resort amenities. The expansive hotel is an IOP escape inspired by the natural simplicity of the relaxing and culturally-rich community in which it resides.
North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
charlestondaily.net
Savannah vs Charleston – Which One Would You Choose? – New Video by Traveling with Em and Em
Savannah, GA versus Charleston, SC – When deciding where to go on vacation these two historic and wonderful southern cities always come up in our conversations! We love visiting both Savannah and Charleston! In this video we go over which city we would choose. Would you choose Savannah or Charleston?
This Is South Carolina's Best Foodie Destination
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the top foodie spots in America.
North Charleston to cut ribbon on new Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for a new pedestrian bridge connecting North Charleston’s Riverfront Park and Noisette Creek. The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge comes amid an effort by the city of North Charleston to expand the greenspace and passive areas of the park on the north side of […]
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Warnings issued along the South Carolina coast ahead of Nicole
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just when it looked like hurricane season was over, we have another system we will be tracking all week. Subtropical Storm Nicole looks like it will impact our weather towards the end of the workweek. In the short term, it will be dry with temperatures gradually cooling.
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas early Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida this week before making a northern turn towards South Carolina. Forecasters say Nicole could make landfall in Florida on Thursday as either a strong tropical storm or […]
counton2.com
Charleston's Veterans Day Parade
The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. MPPD officer on leave after domestic violence incident. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Laffitte Trial Preps. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell...
power98fm.com
South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving
Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
