Charleston, SC

multihousingnews.com

Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes

JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Groucho’s Deli to close after 21 years on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular deli is set to close after 21 years of service in downtown Charleston. Citing “market forces on King Street,” a local franchise owner for Groucho’s Deli, Bruce Miller, announced Monday plans to close the location near the corner of King Street and Burns Lane at the end of November. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCNC

Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
CHARLESTON, SC
J.M. Lesinski

Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQ

The four house sauces from Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For some of the best BBQ on game day, there is no better place for a pint and a plate than Southern Roots BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. With a massive selection of beer on tap and a stage for live performances adjacent, the room is always lively at Southern Roots.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Capsized boat washes ashore on South Carolina island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island. According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle. CCSO said the vessel appears to be the […]
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham-Casey statewide campaign tour to end in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Democratic nominee for South Carolina Governor and Lieutenancy Governor nominee Tally Casey will make their final campaign tour stop in Charleston on Monday night. The Cunningham-Casey Campaign held events at seven locations across the state between November 1 and November 7. Their final rally will be at Music Farm in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Nana’s Seafood in North Charleston is closing after 12 years

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
qcexclusive.com

One of the Best Resorts On Isle Of Palms – The Sweetgrass Inn

Sweetgrass Inn, one of the best resorts on Isle of Palms, makes a wonderful addition to the greater Charleston SC area as a 153-room property with four acres of state-of-the-art resort amenities. The expansive hotel is an IOP escape inspired by the natural simplicity of the relaxing and culturally-rich community in which it resides.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston man indicted on gun, drug charges

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old North Charleston man on gun and drug charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said Monday that a jury returned a three-count indictment against Elisha Shaleel Patterson for ‘felon in possession of a firearm,’ ‘possession with intent to distribute […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Charleston's Veterans Day Parade

The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. The annual event was held in Charleston Sunday. MPPD officer on leave after domestic violence incident. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public …. CPD addresses Labor Day Weekend shooting in Public Safety Committee Meeting. Laffitte Trial Preps. Murdaugh Co-conspirator Russell...
CHARLESTON, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina Island One of the Best Spots for Thanksgiving

Do you enjoy traveling for Thanksgiving? I much rather have a family trip for Thanksgiving than dinner at the house, it’s such a fun way to spend some time together. We eat good and have fun when we’re on vacation. I have been on about 6 Thanksgiving vacations with my family and we’re hoping to continue over the years.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC

