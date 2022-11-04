ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Longtime SF Giants prospect is crushing the Venezuelan Winter League

By Marc Delucchi
Giants Baseball Insider
 4 days ago

SF Giants outfielder prospect Diego Rincones is currently dominating opposing pitchers at the Venezuelan Winter League.

Longtime SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones has been one of the best players in the Venezuelan Winter League through the first week of the season. An outfielder with the Bravos de Margarita, Rincones is currently leading the team in several offensive categories. Rincones has spent his entire minor-league career in the Giants organization. However, he is slated to become a minor-league free agent this offseason.

SF Giants prospect Diego Rincones fields a fly ball for the Venezuelan National Team. (2021)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Rincones has started all seven of the Bravos games this season and is hitting an incredible .333/.407/.708 in 27 plate appearances with three home runs, two walks, and just one strikeout. Rincones has had some big highlights too, blasting a towering shot in the top of the ninth inning of the Bravos 5-3 win on Tuesday.

Rincones' exceptional performance is especially noteworthy given the level of competition in the VWL. Every team in the VWL is filled with upper minor-league veterans, including several players who have already reached the majors. In fact, while this is Rincones' fourth stint in the VWL, and third season as an everyday player, he remains more than five years younger than the average player in the league.

Rincones first appeared in a game for the Bravos in the 2018-19 season. In the 2020-21 season, Rincones had a breakout performance, hitting .342/.412/.513 in 24 games for the Bravos. That was a sign of things to come for Rincones, who carried that success into the 2021 minor-league season.

Rincones posted a .294/.377/.515 triple-slash with 15 home runs in 77 games between the Giants High-A and Double-A affiliates in his age-22 season. One of the youngest hitters in the Double-A Eastern League, Rincones was looking like one of the best hitting prospects in the organization.

2022 was tougher for Rincones. He dealt with a series of injuries throughout the season, including an early-season wrist ailment that sapped him of his power. He played 91 games at Double-A Richmond, but posted a middling .258/.306/.383 line.

Rincones has an excellent arm in the outfield, but is a below-average runner with limited range that limits his defensive potential in left or right field. He primarily served as the Flying Squirrels designated hitter this season. Without clear defensive upside, Rincones will have to hit his way to the majors. If his VWL stint helps him return to his 2021 form, he may not be far away from taking the next step in his career.

Not set to turn 24 until next July, Diego Rincones is still relatively young for a prospect who has already reached Double-A. The combination of his track-record and current success at the Venezuelan Winter League should make him one of the top minor-league free agent targets for many teams this offseason. With that said, the SF Giants could also prioritize re-signing him to a minor-league deal that keeps him in the organization for at least one more season.

