ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Diddy Poured Millions Into Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover, Report Says

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvD4Y_0iycPMN600
DAVID SWANSON/Reuters

Sean “Diddy” Combs was among the investors who helped Elon Musk buy Twitter, according to sources close to the musician-mogul cited by TMZ. The musician, 53, is said to have stumped up over $10 million for Musk’s $44 billion takeover, joining the likes of Saudi Arabian Prince Awaleed bin Talal and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in the reported list of the Tesla boss’s backers. A possible Diddy-Musk connection in relation to Twitter emerged earlier this year during the discovery phase of Musk’s protracted legal battle against Twitter, in which three texts exchanged between the pair were among just four messages disclosed by Musk’s lawyers during a vital period in May, The Washington Post reported. The pair were also spotted in the same month sitting near one another in the front row of a Dave Chappelle show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
The List

Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn

Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
Complex

Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Variety

Twitter Blames Flood of N-Words, Other Racist Slurs Following Musk’s Takeover on an Organized ‘Trolling Campaign’

UPDATED: Racist trolls are exulting in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter — and an “organized” cadre of them are flouting the social network’s policies that ban hate speech, according to the company. Instances of the N-word on Twitter increased by almost 500% in a 12-hour period over the previous average following Musk’s closing on the $44 billion acquisition, according to the Princeton-based Network Contagion Research Institute, which tracks “cyber-social threats.” Responding to the increase in N-word occurrences, Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, on Saturday evening posted a thread blaming the hateful conduct on a “trolling campaign.” According to Roth,...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
34K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy