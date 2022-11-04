ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Payrolls Defy Fears and Jump by 261,000 in October

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcnlK_0iycPLUN00
Lim Weixiang - Zeitgeist Photos/Getty

The American economy added 261,000 jobs in October, the Department of Labor announced Friday. The payroll numbers were higher than some predicted, but the rate of unemployment—which rose to 3.7 percent—got slightly worse, despite remaining near a 50-year low. The news comes after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates yet again in a bid to counter inflation. The central bank on Wednesday signed off on its fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase, with benchmark borrowing rates moving to a range of between 3.75 percent and 4 percent after a year at 0 during the pandemic.

Read it at CNBC

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

A Record $16 BILLION Will Be Spent on These Midterms

The campaign money spent on attack ads, salaries, and get-out-the-vote initiatives will sprint past $16 billion when the race ends on Tuesday, far exceeding spending records for federal and state elections in a non-presidential year, The New York Times reports, citing figures gathered by the non-partisan group Open Secrets. The previous spending recording for midterms was set in 2018 with $14 billion. Georgia is the priciest race, with just two candidates—incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker—spending $250 million on ads alone, according to AdImpact. Since May, the heated Pennsylvania race between famed TV star Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has seen $221 million spent largely on commercials.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Russian rouble climbs to one-month high vs dollar

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed to its strongest in just over a month on Tuesday, gaining a foothold past 61 to the dollar and clinging on to large gains made in the previous session, thanks in part to still-high oil prices.
TheDailyBeast

New York Times Union Staffers Seriously Weigh a Walkout Amid Tense Contract Fight

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.New York Times journalists are now seriously discussing a mass walkout if their long-delayed contract is not inked by year’s end, Confider has learned. The dramatic escalation comes after months of drawn-out negotiations have stalled, leaving employees pissed that they have not seen a pay raise since March 2020. The company has offered staffers a 2.7-percent per year average raise while the NewsGuild is holding firm at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Revives Its Disinformation Bots Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections

Russian bots and trolls have been reactivated ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election cycle in a suspected attempt to upend U.S. support of the war in Ukraine, reports The New York Times. Like previous election cycles, the accounts aim to sow distrust in the U.S. electoral system by spreading rumors and disinformation—but this time, they’re attempting to thwart U.S. support of Ukraine’s war efforts by targeting online spaces famous for their lack of moderation, such as Gab, Parler, and Getter. Some of the Russian accounts were tied back to the Internet Research Agency, which notoriously interfered in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Their messaging targets Democratic figureheads and Senate candidates in some of the country’s electoral boiling pots, like Ohio, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. “As working class Americans struggle to afford food, gas, and find baby formula, Joe Biden wants to spend $13.7 billion more in aid to Ukraine,” one bot posted.Read it at The New York Times
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
34K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy