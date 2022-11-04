Chinese rocket re-enters Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled over Pacific Ocean

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese rocket debris weighing 23 tons was crashing to Earth in an uncontrolled descent Friday.

This graphic from the Aerospace Corp. depicts the likely area of re-entry for the Chinese Long March 5B rocket. According to U.S. Space Command, the rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere at 4:01 a.m. Friday. Graphic via Aerospace Corporation

The U.S. Space Command tweeted a confirmation that the rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean at 4:01 a.m.

#USSPACECOM can confirm the People's Republic of China Long March 5B #CZ5B rocket re-entered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean at 4:01am MDT/10:01 UTC on 11/4. For details on the uncontrolled reentry's impact location, we once again refer you to the #PRC .— U.S. Space Command (@US_SpaceCom) November 4, 2022

The rocket was launched on Oct. 31, carrying the third and final module for the Tiangong space station. Much of the debris is expected to burn up as it passes through Earth's atmosphere.

Aerospace Corp. had calculated that the Chinese rocket would re-enter Earth's atmosphere Friday morning. Those predictive calculations include a huge area of possible re-entry, from parts of North America and nearly all of Central America, to a large part of Africa and some of southeastern Australia.

A similar Chinese re-entry occurred in July with another Long March 5B rocket that also launched a Chinese space station module. That space junk fell over the Indian Ocean , with most of the debris burned and destroyed as the rocket entered the Earth's atmosphere.

"The general rule of thumb is that 20-40% of the mass of a large object will reach the ground, but the exact number depends on the design of the object," Aerospace Corp. wrote.

This is the fourth time that a Chinese rocket has fallen back to Earth uncontrolled. Space debris from other nations, including the United States, has also come back to Earth uncontrolled.

But Aerospace Corp. consultant Dr. Ted Muelhaupt said a small piece of SpaceX debris that landed uncontrolled in Australia was different from the Chinese uncontrolled descents.

"The thing I want to point out about this is that we, the world, don't deliberately launch things this big intending them to fall wherever," he said . "We haven't done that for 50 years."

But according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the way these rockets are re-entering Earth's atmosphere is not unusual. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Long March 5B rockets are designed for most of them to burn up and be destroyed during re-entry.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com