Prime + Proper , located at 1145 Griswold St., Detroit , puts a modern twist on the classic American steakhouse with a dinner menu filled with USDA Prime Steaks and Chops, raw specialities such as cured salmon toro and dry-aged steak tartare, five different kinds of potatoes, and more.

Their craft cocktail menu includes a wide variety of drinks including the gin-based Tokyo Dream, the bourbon-based Griswold Smash, and the Hearts + Bones, which blends together Montelobos Mezcal, Bonal Quina, Cocci Americano and Jamaican Bitters.

Make the delicious Hearts + Bones at home with this easy copycat recipe.

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 ounces Montelobos Mezcal

3⁄4 ounces Bonal Gentiane-Quina

3⁄4 ounces Cocchi Americano

2 dashes Bittercube Jamaican No. 2 Bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a rocks glass, along with an ice cube or sphere. Stir. Garnish with a flamed lemon peel.

Looking for even more copycat drink recipes ? Check out this recipe for the gin-based cocktail from Union Assembly called Simone Collins , or the Home for the Night from Townhouse Detroit .

This story is from the November 2022 issue of Hour Detroit magazine . Read more in our digital edition .

The post How to Make Prime + Proper’s Hearts + Bones Cocktail appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .