ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

How to Make Prime + Proper’s Hearts + Bones Cocktail

By Hour Detroit Staff
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 4 days ago

Prime + Proper , located at 1145 Griswold St., Detroit , puts a modern twist on the classic American steakhouse with a dinner menu filled with USDA Prime Steaks and Chops, raw specialities such as cured salmon toro and dry-aged steak tartare, five different kinds of potatoes, and more.

Their craft cocktail menu includes a wide variety of drinks including the gin-based Tokyo Dream, the bourbon-based Griswold Smash, and the Hearts + Bones, which blends together Montelobos Mezcal, Bonal Quina, Cocci Americano and Jamaican Bitters.

Make the delicious Hearts + Bones at home with this easy copycat recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1⁄2 ounces Montelobos Mezcal
  • 3⁄4 ounces Bonal Gentiane-Quina
  • 3⁄4 ounces Cocchi Americano
  • 2 dashes Bittercube Jamaican No. 2 Bitters

Directions:

  1. Add all ingredients to a rocks glass, along with an ice cube or sphere.
  2. Stir.
  3. Garnish with a flamed lemon peel.

Looking for even more copycat drink recipes ? Check out this recipe for the gin-based cocktail from Union Assembly called Simone Collins , or the Home for the Night from Townhouse Detroit .

This story is from the November 2022 issue of Hour Detroit magazine . Read more in our digital edition .

The post How to Make Prime + Proper’s Hearts + Bones Cocktail appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone

If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
FARMINGTON, MI
9&10 News

From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor

Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
MICHIGAN STATE
visitdetroit.com

Best Restaurants near Suburban Collection

The Suburban Collection Showplace is a vast 460,000-square-foot exposition center in the outer suburbs of Detroit. It attracts people from around the world for its conferences and exposition halls. Many of these events are catered, and there is even dining on-site at the Fireside Grill Patio, known for its convenience and delicious wings, but what if you wanted something different? What is nearby the collection that can offer a unique flavor and where are you getting Detroit Style pizza before you leave?
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Happy Birthday Faygo! A Detroit Staple for 115 years

Happy Birthday, Faygo! According to WXYZ, Faygo celebrates its 115th anniversary today, November 4th. Faygo was launched on November 4th, 1907. Per Tabletmag.com, the company was started by two Jewish immigrants named Feigenson in Detroit. In 1921, they shortened their name from Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works to Faygo in an attempt to better sell the soda.
DETROIT, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.

Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Little Caesars touts ‘Detroit-style pizza actually from Detroit’ in new commercial

Detroit-based Little Caesars may be best known for its Hot-n-Ready round pizza but it has served its version of Detroit-style deep dish since 2013. Now, the Ilitch-owned brand will highlight the Detroit-ness of its Detroit-style pizza with new commercials that will air next week and are set at the Fox Theatre, just steps from where Little Caesars is headquartered. The national ads are kind of a spoof on “Antiques Roadshow” and discuss the authenticity of Little Caesar’s Detroit-style.
DETROIT, MI
metrodetroitmommy.com

2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun

The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge

Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Noel Night Returns to Midtown Detroit and The Cultural Center

On Dec. 3, 2022, more than 90 venues in Midtown Detroit and the Cultural Center will open their doors for the return of Noel Night. The 48th annual holiday tradition, which has been on a hiatus since 2019, kicks off at 5 p.m. and features a wide variety of activities that the entire family will […] The post Noel Night Returns to Midtown Detroit and The Cultural Center appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
155
Followers
117
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy