Three Haunted Upstate New York Waterways
Halloween is finally over, after 2 months of non-stop promoting this non-holiday, but could someone tell that fact to my neighbors? Isn't it time to replace the pumpkins and Halloween decorations with Thanksgiving or Christmas?. You could say it's haunting me. Oh, and speaking of hauntings, we have heard many...
This New York Town Named Best Place in USA To Buy a Lake House
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like owning a piece of lakefront property. I say this from experience as my family has a cabin on a lake and it is the most serene and glorious retreat you could imagine. If you’ve been considering buying a place on the lake,...
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places
In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
Nanny Cam: Are You Allowed to Spy on Your Babysitter in New York?
One of the hardest things you can do as a parent is to trust your child with an absolute stranger. With high-quality cameras that are so easy to hide, is it legal to spy on the babysitter?. It's 2022 and I think all of us are aware that there are...
Experts Predict Fewer Options for Christmas Trees in New York
Another season, another shortage. But, are we even surprised? If anything, we've become desensitized to hearing about shortages and that's actually pretty sad. Christmas might look a little differently than you'd like it to if the American Christmas Tree Association predictions come true. Jami Warner, the Executive Director of the...
Check Out This Year’s Rockefeller Center Tree from Upstate New York
Of all the things I miss about living in New York City, Christmas is definitely up there. And no New York Christmas is complete without the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. According to NBC, this year's tree hails from Queensbury, New York. It's an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce that's approximately 85 to 90 years old and once again, it's a perfect choice for the most iconic of all New York City Christmas decorations.
26 Iconic New York Foods That Make Our Mouths Drool [GALLERY]
There is simply no food comparable to New York food and we're here to prove it to you!. I have lived all over the United States and can say without any hesitation that New York is absolutely a food mecca, a place to be revered. I was born on the...
New York’s Biggest Lottery Winners of All Time, Are You Next?
"When I win the lottery..." It's the beginning of a sentence many of us have uttered so many times. The rest of that line varies from person to person - "...I'm going to quit my job", "...I'm going to help out my family", "I'm going to give money to several charities", etc.
Yellow Paint? No! It’s Actually a Living Thing in Upstate New York
What you might think is just a yellow paint splotch or mustard, is actually alive in New York!. Have you ever been walking through your woods and seen this? It wouldn't make any sense for a painter to be way out in the woods. Unless someone is marking trees or trying to be Bob Ross that is.
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains
The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
Is There A Dress Code Required To Vote In New York State?
Can you be turned away from a polling location in New York State based on what you're wearing? Early voting is underway in New York State. Polls are open from now through Sunday, November 6, 2022, and election day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Key races in the state include Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and Comptroller, and a U.S. Senate seat. Before you head to the polls to cast your vote, you should know what you can and cannot wear.
15 Words and Phrases New Yorkers Say That You Need To Know
New York is an interesting place. There’s Upstate and then there’s Downstate but the world doesn’t seem to understand this. No, the world seems to believe the entire state is one gigantic city. In reality, according to the Washington Post, Upstate New York "begins north of Poughkeepsie...
Visit Jack the Ripper Suspect’s Grave in Upstate New York
They may have never discovered the true identity of Jack the Ripper but there are some suspects and one is buried in Upstate New York. I don't know what our dark obsession is with murderers but many people have a fascination with the twisted individuals who kill repeatedly. Jack the Ripper is one of the world's first notable serial killers. Jack the Ripper has made it on the screen several times over the years. From Hell starring Johnny Depp and Heather Graham loosely told the story of the person who murdered at least 5 London women in late 19th century.
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
Are You Sporting New York’s Most Popular Tattoo?
Has it seemed like lately more of your friends are asking for recommendations for tattoo ideas and stellar local tattoo artists? It’s definitely not your imagination because they are!. It’s almost like once we stepped out of the pandemic, New Yorkers decided the time was right to do so...
Powerball Hits Astronomical $1.5B! Upstate NY Stays Hot with $1M Winner!
Nobody won the Powerball jackpot again last night! The grand prize is expected to skyrocket over $1.5 billion dollars when the numbers are drawn again on Saturday night!. This is getting a little crazy, but I like it. Last night's winning Powerball numbers from the New York Lottery were 2,...
New York Needs an Official State Dinosaur, And We Found it
New York is long overdue to name its official state dinosaur, and I think I may have the perfect candidate that fully encapsulates what it means to be a New Yorker. A number of other states have already named their official dinosaur, and they had some good choices. Colorado was the first to choose with the Stegosaurus and Delaware recently named the Dryptosaurus as their choice. But no other state can compare to the obvious frontrunner for the official New York State Dinosaur vacancy.
19 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkeys For Thanksgiving
Looking for fresh turkey for Thanksgiving? Look no further than these 19 recommended Upstate New York farms. These farms listed are taking orders for Thanksgiving 2022. Thanksgiving 2022 falls on Thursday, November 24th. Are you ready yet?. Why You Should Buy a Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving?. Cooking the perfect turkey...
Could This Weekend Be The Last Time New Yorkers Set Clocks Back An Hour?
It throws off your sleep, your schedule, and just about everything else in your life. Could setting your clocks back soon be a thing of the past?. This weekend, Daylight Saving Time for 2022 officially comes to an end at 2 am Sunday, November 6th. So before we go to bed Saturday, we will go through the annual ritual of setting our clocks back an hour. And then throwing our sense of time into disarray!
