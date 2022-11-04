ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
albionpleiad.com

Albion’s Big Three Makes Fall History

As the fall season begins to take one final turn before the winter, so are sports at Albion College. It’s been quite a historic few months, with multiple teams here breaking program records. The football, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams have been exceeding expectations and leaving a memorable season of Albion’s fall sports.
ALBION, MI
albionpleiad.com

Opinion: Standing Up for Sitting Down

I love Michigan autumn. The trees shed beautiful leaves and the air smells crisp, which makes for wonderful walks along the campus. Sometimes though, I want to sit. Over the last few weeks we have experienced shockingly high temperatures for this time of year. Overnight it seemed, my favorite fall vistas were met with a comfortable feeling of warmth. Students were no longer forced to wear jackets and layers; short sleeve shirts and hoodies did the trick!
ALBION, MI
albionpleiad.com

Protesters Accuse Frats of Racism, Seek Suspensions

Content Warning: This article contains content regarding racism, homophobia and sexism. While all slurs are censored, some profanities appear as they were said. Reader discretion is advised. Editor’s Note – 5:28 pm Monday Nov. 7: The original publication of this article at 9:00 am on Monday, Nov. 7 quoted Chase...
ALBION, MI
Cars 108

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship

GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WWMTCw

New movie theater plans to move into former Kalamazoo AMC

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab your popcorn! The former AMC movie theater in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to return under new ownership. MA Kzoo Theater, LLC. purchased the vacant building with plans to return it to a functioning movie theater by the end of 2024, according to Antonio Mitchell, director of community planning and economic development for City of Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy