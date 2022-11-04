Read full article on original website
Albion’s Big Three Makes Fall History
As the fall season begins to take one final turn before the winter, so are sports at Albion College. It’s been quite a historic few months, with multiple teams here breaking program records. The football, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams have been exceeding expectations and leaving a memorable season of Albion’s fall sports.
Opinion: Standing Up for Sitting Down
I love Michigan autumn. The trees shed beautiful leaves and the air smells crisp, which makes for wonderful walks along the campus. Sometimes though, I want to sit. Over the last few weeks we have experienced shockingly high temperatures for this time of year. Overnight it seemed, my favorite fall vistas were met with a comfortable feeling of warmth. Students were no longer forced to wear jackets and layers; short sleeve shirts and hoodies did the trick!
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Protesters Accuse Frats of Racism, Seek Suspensions
Content Warning: This article contains content regarding racism, homophobia and sexism. While all slurs are censored, some profanities appear as they were said. Reader discretion is advised. Editor’s Note – 5:28 pm Monday Nov. 7: The original publication of this article at 9:00 am on Monday, Nov. 7 quoted Chase...
Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023
Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship
GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
New movie theater plans to move into former Kalamazoo AMC
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grab your popcorn! The former AMC movie theater in downtown Kalamazoo is expected to return under new ownership. MA Kzoo Theater, LLC. purchased the vacant building with plans to return it to a functioning movie theater by the end of 2024, according to Antonio Mitchell, director of community planning and economic development for City of Kalamazoo.
Michigan to Get Dangerous Winds This Weekend – Here’s Where
Is is really November? The weather has been in the 60s and even 70s for much of lower Michigan this month, and I’m not complaining. I’d love to miss the snow all together, but I know there are plenty of snow lovers that are ready for it. This...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
Michigan State basketball game score vs. Northern Arizona: Live scoring updates
Season opener: Michigan State Spartans vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks When: 7 p.m. Where: Breslin Center. TV: Big Ten Network-plus (streaming only). ...
The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing
At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
Overheard outside Michigan State’s locker room: Setting the tone and you like that?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following five losses in six games and being severely shorthanded on the road, Michigan State pulled off its biggest win of the season. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 23 straight points at one time and held on for a 23-15 win at No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2) on Saturday.
