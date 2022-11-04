ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NHTC Finds Heaven Is A Place On Chapel Street

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0SNY_0iycMjjI00

In the first scene of Bekah Brunstetter’s Going to a Place Where You Already Are — now on at New Haven Theater Company as a staged reading through the weekend of Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 — Roberta (Susan Kulp) and Joe (Ralph Buonocore) are sitting in the pews of a church, chatting amiably as the service starts. What they’re talking about is, in some ways, not as important as the fact that they are talking, with the ease and camaraderie of a couple happily together for years. They forget where they are, have to apologize to the people around them. After a minute or so, it finally occurs to Roberta to ask: whose funeral are they attending, again?

That first scene ably sets up the central concern of Going to a Place Where You Already Are, which is that it is a comedy about death. Such things can be tricky. But in NHTC’s hands, this warm, quirky and often quite poignant play shines. It’s also very well chosen as a play to perform as a staged reading; it’s possible, in some ways, that it’s as good in that format as it would be as a fully produced play.

Brunstetter’s play focuses on the classic format of two couples. One, Roberta and Joe, are old enough to be grandparents, and in that first scene, they make it quite clear that they are jovially, comfortably atheist. They’re not terribly concerned about the prospect of an afterlife and don’t feel the need to enjoy one, and their beliefs don’t change even when Roberta receives bad medical news, a diagnosis of aggressive cancer. The challenge to their beliefs come when, during an exam, Roberta’s heart stops beating for a minute. She is resuscitated, and when she regains consciousness, she believes she has seen heaven.

The second couple — Ellie (Melissa Anderson) and Jonas (Kiel Stango) — are in their 20s, and when we meet them, they are in the blissful afterglow of a successful one-night stand. Jonas, a sincere and good-natured person, believes they’re hitting it off in more ways than sexually; he’s interested in getting to know Ellie better. Ellie, however, isn’t so sure that’s a good idea. Is it because she just works too much? Is it because she’s not convinced there’s anything more for them than one night of fun? Does she even like Jonas? Does she like herself? The romance is immediately complicated by the news that her grandmother — Roberta, of course — is sick, and Ellie leaves town to visit.

Going to a Place takes its central subject — death, dying, and the afterlife — completely seriously. Part of what makes it a comedy is the vision of the afterlife that it presents. We’re allowed to see Roberta’s experiences, as she is guided into the afterlife by an amiable angel (Griffin Kulp) who afterward makes a few subtle appearances earthside as well, lending a dash of magical realism to the proceedings. Another part of what makes the play a comedy is its warmth toward its characters. Each of them wrestles with their self-worth and their worth to others in various ways, but we know, in their words and deeds and the ways they ultimately treat each other, that they are better people than they think they are, and that’s what gives the play its heart.

NHTC has staged the reading in part to introduce new members of its company: in addition to Anderson and Buonocore, NHTC is welcoming into its ranks Sara Courtemanche (who has an offstage voice part to play in Going to a Place), Sandra Rodriguez, Jenny Schuck (who has directed this reading), Aleta Staton, John Strano, Marty Tucker, and Jodi Williams. This dramatic expansion of the ensemble will be on fuller display when NHTC fully stages John Kolvenbach’s dramatic comedy Goldfish in March. But the injection of new blood is obvious in Going to a Place as well; with a bigger troupe of actors, the company can simply do more. Schuck mentioned that the reading was put together after only four rehearsals in one week (one would not have guessed this) and the ease with which the new members work with established members of the company is obvious. Kulp is radiant as Roberta; as her cancer worsens she appears almost to become younger, her conviction giving her an unyielding optimism. Buonocore succeeds marvelously as her foil, his anger, despair and sense of betrayal the mirror to Kulp’s growing hope. Anderson excels as the complex and often awkward Ellie, who swings between sharp rebuke and an (often very funny) flailing helplessness. And Stango plays Jonas with a disarming directness that makes you believe the sincerity of his intentions, and feel his hurt when Ellie occasionally wounds him in her efforts to make sense of the situation she finds herself in.

Margaret Mann, meanwhile, plays a role not in the original script, of reading stage directions and notes for the actors that would remain invisible to the audience in a full production. The way Mann delivers her lines, with a wry detachment, is a victory of acting and directing. They lend Mann the air of an omniscient deity, who knows more than the characters do about what’s going on, and lets the audience know as well. A few of the ways the lines land deliver some of the biggest laughs in the show, to the point that one wonders if a stage managing character shouldn’t be part of a full production.

As before the pandemic, in choosing material and leaning into the strengths of its company of actors, NHTC has created an intimate theater experience that’s both entertaining and deeply affecting. For all its lightness, Going to a Place Where You Already Are is also a rumination on the power of both faith and doubt, and shows us just a touch of the terror that lies below the comedy, as we puny humans try to fathom the unfathomable.

Going to a Place Where You Already Are runs at New Haven Theater Company, at EBM Vintage at 839 Chapel St., Nov. 3 through Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. Admission is free and reserving a seat is encouraged. Visit NHTC’s website for tickets, details, and more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

“Red” Book Puts The Period On Periods

“We all know womanhood can be very challenging; that’s why it’s good to start it off with a sweet taste of support and a little cream cheese frosting,” Lily Grace Sutton read aloud to celebrate a new New Haven-rich book all about menstruation. Grace Sutton was reading...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Elm City’s Finest Shine At Shubert

The world-renowned Shubert Theatre was home to some of New Haven’s own on Saturday night, as a show entitled Elm City’s Finest brought artists performing everything from bomba to dramatic monologues to rock ​‘n’ roll to this first-of-its-kind event. The evening also included work displayed by local visual artists, food from local restaurants, and wares from local vendors.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: Sprinkler Heads

CJ Timon and his colleagues made sure Monday that New Haven’s new ​“place 2 be” will be a safe ​“place 2 be.”. Timon is a licensed pipefitter. He was part of a crew from the Cheshire-based Fire Protection Team (FPT) on scene at a former firehouse that became a series of restaurants, from the circa-1980s Fitzwill’s fern bar to, most recently, the pandemic-casualty Box 63 restaurant. They were installing 10 fire sprinklers as part of a rehab of the building so it can reopen as a brunch bar called The Place 2 Be. (Click here to read a previous story about those plans.) Because the renovation includes moving around walls, the state code required the installation of new sprinklers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Librarian Rally Slams Sunday Plan

Over a dozen city librarians rallied at City Hall to send a message to the mayor that they need better pay — and that Sunday hours just won’t do, especially given the city’s current staffing crunch. Llibrary workers expressed those concerns again and again and again Monday...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Used Book Sale At Seymour Library

SEYMOUR – The Friends of the Seymour Public Library will be holding a used book sale on Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19. The sale will run from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm each day. We have a good selection of puzzles – both adult and children’s puzzles....
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Ode To A Dead Tree

You stumped me, you sly and courageous one. There you were, performing in front of the house for all of our New Haven Octobers, even this very one, as you never played the part of victim. Instead, you lit yourself organically, so bright in your reds and oranges that if...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Pedestrian, 27, Killed By Car On Whalley

A 27-year-old New Havener named Shanice Reyes was struck and killed by a car Friday evening on a deadly stretch of Whalley Avenue. City police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway sent out an email press release Monday morning about that latest pedestrian fatality. He wrote that, on Friday at around 6:09...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Nurses at St. Francis Hospital ask for help

15 people lost their homes following a fire at an apartment complex in Hartford. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lawsuit filed on behalf of Wilcox Tech students. Updated: 6 hours ago. New details in West...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Fuse Theatre Of CT Gets Ready For A ​“New World”

At a recent rehearsal at Picasso Parties in West Haven, the company of Fuse Theatre of CT was going through ​“The River Won’t Flow,” one of the songs from composer Jason Robert Brown’s musical theater piece Songs for a New World, which Fuse is preparing for a run at Bregamos Community Theater from Nov. 18 through Nov. 20. ​“The River Won’t Flow” centers on Brian Meltzer and Ty Scurry, who play panhandlers jostling for control of a street corner while trading sentiments about how their luck has run out. It’s a fun song about a serious subject, and the company wanted to make sure they got the balance of humor and heartache right.
WEST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ville, Hill Bring The Art For Open Source Fest

On Friday evening, the small park between Shelton Avenue, the Farmington Canal Trail, and Hazel Street bloomed into a small arts festival that warmed the cool evening with an explosion of color, sound, and good conversation. It was the beginning of the Artspace-organized Open Source Festival’s weekend of making visual art appear across New Haven, not only from downtown, Westville, and East Rock, but from Newhallville and Dixwell to the Hill and Mill River.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Nov 7th to Nov 13th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, November 7, 2022 to Sunday, November 13th, include election day. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

Safety, Candy Abound At Ashmun Trunk-Or-Treat

Little mermaids, Minions and monsters gathered outside of the Connecticut Violence Intervention Program’s headquarters Monday — to take turns ​“trunk or treating” within a web of safety-minded community members and their cars. Well over 100 families and friends lined up along Ashmun Street on Halloween...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy