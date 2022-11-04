ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Hammond
3d ago

what got destroyed?fender, door ,quarter panel? how much inspection did NASCAR DO?FELLAS NEED TO CHILL OUT, THEY GOT BAFFLED WITH BS AND IT WORKED

thecomeback.com

Ty Gibbs makes shocking NASCAR race announcement

A day after winning the Xfinity Series title, driver Ty Gibbs announced Sunday that he would be unable to compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series finale due to a family emergency. 23XI Racing announced the news in a statement ahead of the day’s events at Phoenix Raceway. “Due...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Makes Opinion On Danica Patrick Clear

Danica Patrick has been a bit of a polarizing figure in the racing world for years now. The former IndyCar and NASCAR star broke barriers over the course of her career, now working as an analyst for the sport on television. But how do the sport's legends really feel about...
The Spun

NASCAR World Praying For Crew Member On Sunday Night

A scary scene unfolded during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. According to RFK Racing, a tire carrier for Chris Buescher's pit crew was sent to the hospital after getting struck by a competitor's vehicle. A member of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s crew has joined the No. 17 team.
The Spun

Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart. Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.
The Spun

Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon. Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement. "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went...
The Spun

Dale Jr. Reveals What He Told Noah Gragson Following His Loss

Noah Gragson came in second at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship on Sunday, losing a hard-fought race to Ty Gibbs. While Gragson may be bummed about losing to Gibbs, who does not appear to be a fan favorite, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is encouraged by what he saw from the young driver this season.
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Praying For Gibbs Family Today

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is joining the NASCAR world in praying for the Gibbs family on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, 23XI Racing announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will not race in the Cup Series event, due to a family emergency. "Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not...
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 awesome photos of Joey Logano celebrating his NASCAR championship win

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano made a point to soak in every moment following his second NASCAR Cup Series championship win Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. It was a conscious effort to relish the first few minutes after he crossed the finish line first, beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott in the title hunt. He knew from his first championship in 2018 that those initial moments are exceptional and almost impossible to replicate.
MotorAuthority

Jimmie Johnson comes out of retirement, returns to NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson, 47, is set to return to the NASCAR family after announcing his retirement from full-time racing only in September. The seven-time NASCAR champion announced last week that he is returning to the Cup Series, not only as a driver but also a part owner of Petty GMS, a team which also calls fellow seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty as a part owner.
The Spun

NASCAR Fans React To What Driver Said About Ty Gibbs

Noah Gragson may have respect for how Ty Gibbs won Saturday's race at NASCAR Championship weekend, but it doesn't mean he's a fan. After finishing second at Phoenix Raceway, Gragson spoke to the media about Gibbs and his controversial driving style. I've had a conversation with Ty ... and let...
PHOENIX, AZ
