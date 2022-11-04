AVONDALE, Ariz. — Joey Logano made a point to soak in every moment following his second NASCAR Cup Series championship win Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. It was a conscious effort to relish the first few minutes after he crossed the finish line first, beating out Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott in the title hunt. He knew from his first championship in 2018 that those initial moments are exceptional and almost impossible to replicate.

22 HOURS AGO