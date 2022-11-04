ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2’s Elliott Davis honored among media persons of the year

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2’s Elliott Davis was honored by the St. Louis Press Club Thursday night. The “You Paid For It” investigator and others were chosen as media persons of the year.

Elliott has been reporting at KTVI since 1980. The Press Club’s program raises scholarship money for student journalists.

Besides Elliott Davis others honored were Debbie Monterrey KMOX, Joe HollemanSt Louis Post Dispatch, Kay Quinn, Wiley Price St Louis American and “Living St Louis” Creative Team Nine PBS.

