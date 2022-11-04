ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford

A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
GODFREY, IL
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide, officials said Monday. Initially, the deaths were thought to be the result of the fire, but after local and state investigators worked the case, they found all six people had sustained gunshot wounds and determined the husband, Connor McKisick, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot at their home in the Lake Country community of Hartland on Oct. 21. A statement from Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office had now determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was also self-inflicted. Misko did not immediately return a call seeking information on why the cause of her death shifted and on any possible motive for the shootings. Besides the couple, the children who were killed include 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier; 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier; and two 3-year-old boys, who were not named. All of the children were homicide victims, officials said.
HARTLAND, WI
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
MADISON, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
BELOIT, WI
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin State Patrol; aerial enforcement in 6 counties

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Monday, November 7. I-43 – Walworth County. Tuesday, November 8. I-39 – Portage...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
LOVELAND, CO
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
MADISON, WI
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot

Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
ROCKFORD, IL
