Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Illinois 280 Pound Marijuana Bust, Just Hours South of Rockford
A 280lbs pot bust happened about four hours south of Rockford. Jordan Pratt if Godfrey, Illinois is now behind bars. Fox2Now. Jordan Pratt, 25 was busted in August for having a lot of weed....a LOT!. Illinois cops arrived to Jordan's location, the "reason" the cops went there remains a mystery....
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide, officials said Monday. Initially, the deaths were thought to be the result of the fire, but after local and state investigators worked the case, they found all six people had sustained gunshot wounds and determined the husband, Connor McKisick, had died of a self-inflicted gunshot at their home in the Lake Country community of Hartland on Oct. 21. A statement from Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office had now determined that Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was also self-inflicted. Misko did not immediately return a call seeking information on why the cause of her death shifted and on any possible motive for the shootings. Besides the couple, the children who were killed include 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier; 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier; and two 3-year-old boys, who were not named. All of the children were homicide victims, officials said.
nbc15.com
Killing at Madison apartment complex deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No charges will be filed against the woman involved in the death of a 23-year-old man at a Madison apartment complex. The Madison Police Department revealed Monday that the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office had determined the man’s killing was justified. In its announcement,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you also love going out with friends occasionally, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are well-known for their delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants
MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or 'RSV' continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger.
Madison police investigating October robberies at Walgreens, Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a man robbed a Walgreens and a Kwik Trip within the same hour last month. Police said the man entered the Walgreens in the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road just before 4 a.m. on October 25 and demanded cash. About a half hour later, he allegedly entered a Kwik...
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman charged after allegedly fighting another, ends up flipping own vehicle in car chase
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin is facing several charges after allegedly fighting another person in a mall parking lot, which eventually led to a multi-vehicle crash. On November 1, Madison Police Department was called to the parking lot of the East Towne Mall for a report...
onfocus.news
Saturday Powerball Included Five $50,000 Winning Tickets Sold in Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – No one became a billionaire in the Saturday, November 5, 2022, Powerball drawing but in Wisconsin, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold. $50,000 Powerball prize-winning tickets were sold at:. Jetz, 6101 S 108th St., Hales Corners. I-43 Dino Stop Shell Green Bay, 3285 Cedar Hedge...
CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Patrol; aerial enforcement in 6 counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Monday, November 7. I-43 – Walworth County. Tuesday, November 8. I-39 – Portage...
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for burglaries all across the Midwest
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man will be heading to federal prison after serving a state prison term after transporting stolen goods worth over $5,000 across the Midwest. 36-year-old Ahmeeshadye Curtis from Madison was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for conspiring to transport...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Halloween Killer Victim’s Mom Says AG Kaul’s Non-Response Was ‘Slap in the Face’
Maryann Gehring, the mother of 9-year-old murder victim Lisa Ann French, says it “was like a slap in the face” when Attorney General Josh Kaul walked away without response on video after being asked about Gehring’s comments that he failed her. “He doesn’t want to tell the...
marijuanamoment.net
Voters Across Wisconsin To Weigh In On Local Marijuana Legalization Questions On The Ballot
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state will have a chance to make their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. Gov. Tony Evers (D) is pushing lawmakers to pass legislation to allow citizens to put policy reform...
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot
Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
