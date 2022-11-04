Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Sentara Comprehensive Weight Loss Solutions Opens Its First Location On The Peninsula
HAMPTON-Those in search of professional help with losing weight now have a new option on the Peninsula. Sentara Comprehensive Weight Loss Solutions opened its one-stop resource for patients looking for weight loss and total metabolic wellness on Monday, October 24, at 3000 Coliseum Dr., Suite 205, within the Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton.
WAVY News 10
H.E.R. Shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Join the Help and Emergency Response (H.E.R.) Shelter to strike out domestic violence. The bowling fundraiser is presented by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Pinboys at the Beach, 1577 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.
Book vending machines create golden opportunity for VB students
Children at Rosemont Elementary School have the opportunity to earn a coin for doing something positive in class, then they can use that coin to get a book from the book vending machine at the front of the building.
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
Trying to book a hotel room in Virginia Beach for the 2023 Something in the Water festival? You might not want to wait too late, as some hotels are already showing they're booked.
Smartmouth releases 3 special edition beers, 2 of them holiday-themed
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk-based Smartmouth Brewing Company is ringing in the holiday season with some special edition beers released Friday. The craft brewery has brews for both Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as a beer in honor of Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum in Norfolk. The "Turkey Dance" brew...
'Garden of Lights' returns to Norfolk Botanical Garden for holidays
NORFOLK, Va. — Gather your friends, family members or even that special someone - the Dominion Energy sponsored 'Garden of Lights' will be back at the Norfolk Botanical Garden. Every night of the week from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. from November 11 through January 1, you can immerse...
WAVY News 10
Clear backpacks now available to SPS middle, high school students
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Middle and high school students in Suffolk Public Schools now have the opportunity to get a clear backpack as a layer of safety. The announcement came last month, and students, on a voluntary basis, can get a clear backpack during their lunch shift. Students at...
cohaitungchi.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11
3 Things To Do This Week: November 7-11 in Hampton Roads including Restaurant Week, STEM Day activities and more
‘Can’t serve alcohol, but can feed the hungry’: California Burrito now feeding the homeless
California Burrito, a restaurant whose Conditional Use Permit (CUP) was recently revoked by the City of Norfolk, has taken on a new mission: feeding the homeless.
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
13newsnow.com
NekoCon brings the world of anime back to Hampton
Hampton's annual three-day anime convention, NekoCon, returned this weekend. 13News now photojournalist Bono Herrera has the story.
Scores of people line up for Something In The Water ticket sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tickets for the much anticipated Something In The Water festival went on sale today. Scores of people lined up at the Veterans United Home Loans amphitheater in Virginia Beach to be the first to snag tickets to the big event. “I got here at 5:30...
Essence
Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023
“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
Hotels in Virginia Beach could sell out by March for Something in the Water
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the fanfare of Pharrell Williams' surprise announcement of the return of the Something in the Water music festival, comes the other fare you’ll have to pay to enjoy the party. “The festival would sell out the city on its own, regardless of anything...
Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival. Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
Chesapeake church showcases HBCUs on "HBCU Sunday"
The Mount at Chesapeake hosted "HBCU Sunday" to honor and showcase HBCUs in the Hampton Roads area. There were performances by several groups.
Norfolk Arts to dedicate public artwork to honor legacy of city’s first Black principal
A sculpture to honor the legacy of Richard A. Tucker will be unveiled Nov. 19 at the library that bears his name.
Honoring and remembering the families of the fallen
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, it's almost time for the return of a beloved tradition. It's the annual Honor and Remember Gold Star Family Evening. The mission of the non-profit Honor and Remember organization is to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America's military...
