ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Sentara Comprehensive Weight Loss Solutions Opens Its First Location On The Peninsula

HAMPTON-Those in search of professional help with losing weight now have a new option on the Peninsula. Sentara Comprehensive Weight Loss Solutions opened its one-stop resource for patients looking for weight loss and total metabolic wellness on Monday, October 24, at 3000 Coliseum Dr., Suite 205, within the Sentara CarePlex Hospital in Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

H.E.R. Shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Join the Help and Emergency Response (H.E.R.) Shelter to strike out domestic violence. The bowling fundraiser is presented by Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Pinboys at the Beach, 1577 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Clear backpacks now available to SPS middle, high school students

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Middle and high school students in Suffolk Public Schools now have the opportunity to get a clear backpack as a layer of safety. The announcement came last month, and students, on a voluntary basis, can get a clear backpack during their lunch shift. Students at...
SUFFOLK, VA
cohaitungchi.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach boasts three sprawling beaches and 35 miles of sandy shores, so it’s no wonder why visitors flock here all year long. In the summer, you’ll love soaking up the sun on the beach and getting your fill of all the watersports on offer. Time your visit for January or February, and you’ll have the best chance of spotting majestic sea creatures on a whale watching tour!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Essence

Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Van nearly crushed by counterweight on Great Bridge Bridge in Chesapeake

NORFOLK, Va. — A van with two people in it was nearly crushed by the counterweight of the Great Bridge Bridge, the Chesapeake Police Department said. CPD said a call came in around noon Monday reporting that a van had broken down in the center lane of the Great Bridge Bridge, and it was nearly crushed by the counterweight for the drawbridge during a scheduled opening.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Honoring and remembering the families of the fallen

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, it's almost time for the return of a beloved tradition. It's the annual Honor and Remember Gold Star Family Evening. The mission of the non-profit Honor and Remember organization is to perpetually recognize the sacrifice of America's military...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy