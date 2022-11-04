ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albion, MI

albionpleiad.com

Albion’s Big Three Makes Fall History

As the fall season begins to take one final turn before the winter, so are sports at Albion College. It’s been quite a historic few months, with multiple teams here breaking program records. The football, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball teams have been exceeding expectations and leaving a memorable season of Albion’s fall sports.
ALBION, MI
wlen.com

Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon Visits Adrian

Adrian, MI – Michigan GOP Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon was in downtown Adrian Monday morning, the day before the 2022 Midterm Election. WLEN News asked Dixon why she was in Adrian so close to the election…. Dixon is running against incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Tune into our local...
ADRIAN, MI
albionpleiad.com

Protesters Accuse Frats of Racism, Seek Suspensions

Content Warning: This article contains content regarding racism, homophobia and sexism. While all slurs are censored, some profanities appear as they were said. Reader discretion is advised. Editor’s Note – 5:28 pm Monday Nov. 7: The original publication of this article at 9:00 am on Monday, Nov. 7 quoted Chase...
ALBION, MI
albionpleiad.com

Opinion: Standing Up for Sitting Down

I love Michigan autumn. The trees shed beautiful leaves and the air smells crisp, which makes for wonderful walks along the campus. Sometimes though, I want to sit. Over the last few weeks we have experienced shockingly high temperatures for this time of year. Overnight it seemed, my favorite fall vistas were met with a comfortable feeling of warmth. Students were no longer forced to wear jackets and layers; short sleeve shirts and hoodies did the trick!
ALBION, MI
fox2detroit.com

Murder suspect attacked in court • Attorney charged in Hutch's Jewelry homicide • MSU tunnel brawl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A murder suspect was attacked in a Macomb County courtroom by the victim's twin brother, an attorney and the alleged mastermind in the premeditated murder of the owner of Hutch's Jewelry was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder, and a brawl on video shows a group of Michigan State University Spartan football players surround and push a University of Michigan Wolverine player: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
jtv.tv

Artis Quietly Becoming a Star in Concord Running

(November 6, 2022 9:15 AM) In a school filled with legendary cross country and track and field athletes, Concord High School Adair Artis is quietly becoming a star at the Jackson County school. Artis won his second all-state medal on Saturday thanks to a ninth-place finish at the Michigan High...
CONCORD, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Yes! Olive Burger Festival Coming to Michigan in 2023

Michigan's first-ever Olive Burger Festival is coming to Lansing in 2023 and we couldn't be more excited. There is nothing better than a burger covered in mayo and green olives. It's truly one of the greatest creations ever made. However, not everyone agrees with me on this. When it comes to the olive burger, you either love it or you hate it.
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who lived at the Cedar Place Assisted Living will need to find a new place to sleep after Saturday’s high winds. The roof of the building blew off as Mid-Michigan was hit by high winds just after 6 p.m. The building was near Jolly Road and Cedar Street. Debris was blowing all over the road which left people not knowing what to do.
LANSING, MI

