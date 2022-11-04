Netflix's 'Killer Sally' details why Sally McNeil shot her bodybuilding champ husband: 'A cycle of violence'

Read full article on original website
Kid Rock blasts Oprah as a 'fraud' after she endorses Fetterman over Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
Multiplatinum artist Kid Rock slammed television icon Oprah Winfrey on Saturday and called her a "fraud" after Winfrey endorsed the Pennsylvania Senate campaign of Democrat John Fetterman over his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom Winfrey has known and worked with for decades. "Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career,"...
Florida man arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs, killing one, during attempted robbery: 'Cold hearted'
A 17-year-old Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting two dogs during an attempted robbery and killing one of them.
Burglars shatter window at Florida home, steal 19 French bulldogs worth thousands: police
Burglars in Florida broke into a home in Port St. Lucie and stole 19 French bulldogs, which are valued at over $100,000. Police are asking the public for help finding the thieves.
After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson
If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Yana Bostongirl
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
The executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and the host's wife, went on the show to plead with voters to choose abortion-supporting candidates on the ballot Tuesday.
I'm governor of Maryland. Here's why Biden's midterm 'closing argument' isn't working with voters in my state
President Biden brings his "closing argument" to Maryland Monday night, but he'll find no refuge here from voters fed up with his policies on the economy, crime and wokeism.
Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive, dead at 49 hours after son wins Xfinity Series championship
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
Kaylee Jones, who vanished nearly 5 months ago in Georgia, is found safe
Kaylee Jones, a 17-year-old teenager from Carrollton, Georgia, has been found safe by law enforcement after disappearing nearly five months ago, police say.
Howard Stern warns of ‘another civil war’ if ‘dummies’ elect Herschel Walker
Radio host Howard Stern, whose original claim to fame was as a shock jock, was condemned as "a boring, predictable political hack" after he slammed a Republican candidate and warned of a looming civil war. "Some of these candidates that people are actually — f*cking Herschel Walker. Holy f*ck, they’re...
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana,...
Prince Andrew Reportedly Left In Tears, Blindsided After King Charles Refused His Plan To Return As Working Senior Royal
King Charles III and Prince Andrew reportedly held a meeting to discuss the latter's plan to return as a working senior royal at Birkhall, Balmoral, days before Queen Elizabeth II passed. However, the monarch reportedly refused his younger brother's request, leaving the Duke of York in tears.
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
Michigan's Whitmer refers to women as 'people with a period' in resurfaced TikTok video
Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period" in a TikTok video. Whitmer and other Democrats have been accused of erasing women.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
