Richland County, SC

abccolumbia.com

RCSD: suspects wanted for random acts of violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies need your help finding two men wanted for committing random acts of violence. They released this surveillance video of one man armed with a gun, hitting a victim at the Marathon gas station on Faraway Drive on Oct. 20, while another man watched.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return

A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry City Council Approves Requests

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council met last week to discuss two requests from the Newberry Opera House. Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated areas for the Newberry Opera House Foundation’s Silent Disco held on Friday, October 28. Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.
NEWBERRY, SC
WMBF

Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County

LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bond hearing scheduled for suspect identified in overnight standoff

A 34-year-old male suspect is in custody after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) arrested Devon Michael Franklin on Friday without serious injuries. A bond hearing for Franklin is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Municipal Court.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Delta Air Lines says pilot strike not imminent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CEO of Delta Air Lines says a pilot strike is not imminent. Last week Delta pilots voted in favor of authorizing a potential future strike. They want better pay and benefits, as a shortage of pilots continues to plague airlines. Today the CEO said no...
COLUMBIA, SC

