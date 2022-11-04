Read full article on original website
Related
'Dysfunction' and 'misconduct' are two words used to describe Richland Two in Inspector General's audit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The State Inspector General said Richland School District Two board is 'dysfunctional.' This comes five months after Governor Henry McMaster requested a review of the school board. The 54-page audit included allegations of misconduct with the use of district funds. There were also claims of dysfunction...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. says they found missing 15 year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they found missing 15 year-old Hayden Rhodes. The teen was last seen leaving her home on Lomis Court in Hopkins on Nov. 7 around 7 a.m. Rhodes is described as having long braids, weighs 125 lbs, and is approximately 5’6″.
Here's what a months-long investigation in Richland Two found out
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Office of State Inspector General (SIG) has released its report on the investigation regarding the practices of Richland County School District Two finding several faults, including how members of the school board work with one another. SIG was established by the General Assembly...
etxview.com
City of Orangeburg forming Department of Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel
The City of Orangeburg is forming a Department of Public Safety citizen advisory panel that would serve as an internal and external review body to ensure DPS policies and practices are fairly implemented. The 10-member Public Safety Citizens Advisory Panel (CAP) would be "composed of independent citizens of good character...
wach.com
Man who had 12 hour standoff with Columbia police remains in jail on $150k bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who is accused of pointing a gun at relatives followed by a 12-hour standoff with Columbia police, remains in jail on a $150,000 bond. Police say Devon Franklin has also been charged with possession of cocaine and possessional with intent to distribute marijuana.
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: suspects wanted for random acts of violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County deputies need your help finding two men wanted for committing random acts of violence. They released this surveillance video of one man armed with a gun, hitting a victim at the Marathon gas station on Faraway Drive on Oct. 20, while another man watched.
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
abccolumbia.com
Man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia remains in jail on $150K bond
Franklin has been charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, say police. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours and pointing a gun at relatives. He is prohibited from going back to the neighborhood, say authorities.
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
Newberry City Council Approves Requests
NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council met last week to discuss two requests from the Newberry Opera House. Council approved a request to allow alcohol in designated areas for the Newberry Opera House Foundation’s Silent Disco held on Friday, October 28. Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by Councilperson Carlton Kinard.
iheart.com
Airport High School Student Accused Of Bringing Loaded Gun To School
(West Columbia, SC)-- A student in West Columbia is accused of bringing a loaded gun to school. Cayce Police Officers responded to Airport High School late last week after reports of drugs possibly being sold. A gun was found as part of a search. The student was taken to the...
WMBF
Deputies respond to shooting in Darlington County
LAMAR, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies responded to the incident on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. An investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for...
WIS-TV
Sumter company files for bankruptcy and closes its doors
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly 100 employees are out of a job right before the holidays. Gissing North America, formerly known as Color-Fi, has closed its doors after the Michigan-based company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to a letter mailed to employees from a corporate human resources official.
abccolumbia.com
Pepsi Bottling employee found dead at warehouse identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Bottling Group warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner, the victim who was found dead around 11:40 has been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Dynamic Barber Institute officially opens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia continues to celebrate local business. This afternoon some Columbia City Council members attended a grand opening for a new business. Owners and staff helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Dynamic Barber Institute on north Main Street.
City dedicates park to Israel Brooks Jr.
NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry dedicated the former Wise Street Park, to Israel Brooks Jr. on Friday, October 28. Newberry C
coladaily.com
Bond hearing scheduled for suspect identified in overnight standoff
A 34-year-old male suspect is in custody after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) arrested Devon Michael Franklin on Friday without serious injuries. A bond hearing for Franklin is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Municipal Court.
abccolumbia.com
Delta Air Lines says pilot strike not imminent
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CEO of Delta Air Lines says a pilot strike is not imminent. Last week Delta pilots voted in favor of authorizing a potential future strike. They want better pay and benefits, as a shortage of pilots continues to plague airlines. Today the CEO said no...
Comments / 0