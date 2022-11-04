Clinton National Airport now offers nonstop service to NYC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those traveling through the Clinton National Airport now have a new nonstop destination.

American Airlines is offering a daily service from Clinton National Airport to LaGuardia starting Friday.

The just more than three-hour flight will depart around 6 a.m. and have a nightly return service.

The flight will be on an Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 first class seats and 64 main cabin seats.

