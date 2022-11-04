ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRk7O_0iycLmPg00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said.

According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without bond at the McDonald County Jail. They likely will face additional charges, Sheriff Shawn Holloway of Benton County, Arkansas, said in a news conference Thursday evening.

News of the arrests came days after 33-year-old Ashley Bush, a Benton County mother of three who was 31 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, was last seen Monday near state Highways 72 and 43 in Maysville, Arkansas, investigators said. She was a passenger in a pickup truck with a driver who identified herself as “Lucy,” the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Bush “met Lucy online when she was looking for a job working from home,” the post read. “Lucy picked her up that morning at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to take her to a job interview in Bentonville.”

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said Thursday that investigators believe Amber Waterman was “Lucy,” the news outlets reported.

Authorities discovered the bodies of the unborn baby girl and Bush on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, in separate southwest Missouri locations, Holloway said. Bush had been shot, he added.

Investigators are still trying to determine a possible motive and where the deaths occurred, KHBS reported.

Bush’s fiancé, Josh Willis, described Bush as “wonderful” and “a great mother” in a statement obtained by KHBS.

“There are three amazing kids here that just lost their mother/best friend and little sister,” the statement read. “I just lost my wife and daughter. We are all going to support each other through this, but we are all devastated in the whole thing. We all were hoping and praying they would come home safely. I’ve lost all hope in humanity. I appreciate all the help out there from everyone.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cold Case Files: Missing 28 years from Jasper County, Mo.

Missing woman from Joplin Missouri Metro area. Grace Weber has been missing since October 6, 1994. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County missing persons case of Grace Weber recently marked 28 years. #missinggraceweber Grace Weber was last seen on October 6th, 1994. Her vehicle was found abandoned at the Twin Bridges Area at Grand Lake State Park (previously known...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting several arrests over the weekend of November 4, 2022. Forty-Six-year-old Cynthia Long of Cameron was arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, in Clay County. The patrol accused her of Driving while intoxicated and driving in the wrong direction on a divided highway. She was transported to the Clay County Jail where she was processed and later released.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

What you need to know about CWD, Missouri deer season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The firearms deer season will open to hunters across the state of Missouri this weekend. The season usually brings 500,000 people outdoors. Francis Skalicky can’t emphasize enough how deer season is a big deal for many. “It’s a good opportunity to put meat on your...
MISSOURI STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
131K+
Followers
139K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy