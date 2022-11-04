Our community is in pain. Bigoted, hateful words and actions directed against Black, Jewish, LGBTQ and indigenous Angelenos have left us hurt, heartbroken. Last night I met with leaders from the Jewish community and Anti-Defamation League, hosted by the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, to find strength in community, and to condemn the recent rise in anti-semitism both here in our city, and around the world. Just weeks before that, I met with faith and community leaders on Tongva land where the pueblo of Los Angeles was first founded, to acknowledge the pain of the leaked recordings from members of our City Council, and the need to remain vigilant, committed to protecting Angeleno communities against all forms of religious, ethnic and racial hate.

