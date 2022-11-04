Read full article on original website
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com
Los Angeles mayoral race: Karen Bass vs. Rick Caruso
Congresswoman Karen Bass (37th Congressional District- South Los Angeles, Mid City Los Angeles, West Los Angeles, and Culver City) is in a close race with real estate developer Rick Caruso, who is the developer and owner of The Grove, to become the mayor of Los Angeles. In June’s primary election, Bass received 43.1 percent of the vote to Caruso’s 36 percent of the vote.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Grove of Republicans: Rick Caruso blessed by his faithful following
As Rick Caruso descended from a vintage fire truck and made his way through the glitter and lace of Salon Princesita, a South Los Angeles hall that is booked out every weekend for quinceañeras, eight cockatiels squawked in unison with the hall of supporters. Owner Sergio Arias cares for his birds and knows how much they charm his guests, and he was equally proud to have them host the mayoral candidate.
Actors Ben Savage, Anson Williams run for office, joining stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger in politics
Actors Ben Savage and Anson Williams are up for election this year as Americans flock to cast their votes across the United States on Nov. 8. The "Boy Meets World" star and the "Happy Days" star, respectively, join a growing list of celebrities who have made the jump from Hollywood to politics.
foxla.com
VP Kamala Harris rallies for Karen Bass for LA Mayor at UCLA
LOS ANGELES - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a cheering crowd at a Get Out The Vote student rally at UCLA Monday, one day before the midterm elections, urging attendees to head for the polls while also enthusiastically backing mayoral hopeful Rep. Karen Bass. "I'm back in L.A., because...
Chris Pratt endorses billionaire Rick Caruso for LA mayor after seeing city's 'decline' into 'utter disarray'
Chris Pratt endorsed Democrat Rick Caruso in his bid for Los Angeles mayor ahead of Tuesday's election. Caruso is up against Congresswoman Karen Bass.
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
davisvanguard.org
Leaked Audio of Racist Remarks by L.A. City Councilmembers Sparks International Outrage and Lack of Trust in Los Angeles Political System
LOS ANGELES — In an anonymously leaked recording of a conversation from behind closed doors, three Los Angeles city councilmembers were caught making vulgar and offensive remarks while scheming to redraw council districts for political power. This scandal prompted a state investigation of the matter while shedding light on...
Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
foxla.com
Nearly 1 million people have already voted in LA County
LOS ANGELES - More than 24,000 people cast ballots Sunday at vote centers around Los Angeles County, according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office. The 24,414 votes cast Sunday brought the in-person total thus far to 72,074, according to the agency. In addition, the county has already received 905,283 vote-by-mail ballots,...
iebusinessdaily.com
Rancho Cucamonga-to-Las Vegas rail line will do more than carry passengers
The planned multi-billion project will run out of a station to be built next to the city’s Metrolink station. Local officials believe the area nearby is ripe for commercial development and a potential economic boon for the Inland region. Rancho Cucamonga has taken a major step toward landing the...
nenc-la.org
“Hate will never win in our City of Angels”
Our community is in pain. Bigoted, hateful words and actions directed against Black, Jewish, LGBTQ and indigenous Angelenos have left us hurt, heartbroken. Last night I met with leaders from the Jewish community and Anti-Defamation League, hosted by the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles, to find strength in community, and to condemn the recent rise in anti-semitism both here in our city, and around the world. Just weeks before that, I met with faith and community leaders on Tongva land where the pueblo of Los Angeles was first founded, to acknowledge the pain of the leaked recordings from members of our City Council, and the need to remain vigilant, committed to protecting Angeleno communities against all forms of religious, ethnic and racial hate.
Heated Battle for LA County Sheriff Nears End
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Inglewood Mayor and City Council Races
Inglewood Candidate Forum at All In Coworking of Inglewood. Click the link to view the forum on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/MatthewNewmanDallas/videos/1114580496112801?idorvanity=2918360125136927. The city of Inglewood has seen massive changes during Mayor James Butts’ tenure. Many residents are enjoying the resurgence that the city is having, but many people question if the long-term...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
Eater
Find the Fanciest Philly Cheesesteak Ever at This Beverly Hills Restaurant
Beginning Wednesday, November 9, Beverly Hills’ Wagyu restaurant Matu will finally be open for lunch. The lunch menu features just a single dish: Wagyu Philly cheesesteak with freshly fried potato chips. In September, Matu did a trial run of this new lunch cheesesteak. The sandwich is made with grass-fed...
Eunisses Hernandez claims LA councilman Gil Cedillo has not aided transition
Eunisses Hernandez is just over a month away from taking office as the new council member representing Los Angeles’ First District, but said she has not received any outreach from the current officeholder, embattled Councilman Gil Cedillo, in helping her transition. Cedillo and Councilman Kevin de León have both...
elaccampusnews.com
LA City Council caught being hypocrites
Minorities with governmental power caught making racist remarks about other minorities is not only ridiculous, but it is depressing. Los Angeles City Councilmembers Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León were caught making, or laughing at, racist and violent comments about their constituents and even a toddler. Minorities...
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)
Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
What We Know So Far About SoCal Voter Turnout In The 2022 General Election
Nearly 20% of voters cast ballots in L.A. County ahead of Tuesday's elections. But with more residents voting by mail, early voter turnout numbers don’t mean much because a lot of the ballots will be counted after Election Day.
whatnowlosangeles.com
I Like Pie Expanding Throughout SoCal
I Like Pie, the Claremont-based pie shop, is expanding greatly throughout Los Angeles, recently opening a second location in Pasadena at 38 S. Raymond Ave. The company’s newest location opened over the weekend, ten years after husband and wife duo Annika and Rob Corbin opened the original store after an unexpected layoff, according to Eater LA. Executive chef David Man will oversee baking operations at the new Pasadena site. On top of the new opening, I Like Pie is working on opening three other locations in Southern California. Several company representatives could not confirm which areas the company will be expanding to.
