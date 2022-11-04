Drake Is Facing Serious Backlash After He Rapped That Megan Thee Stallion Lied About Being Shot And She’s Being Praised For Her Response

Read full article on original website
Nick Carter Opened Up About The “Complicated” Relationship He Had With Aaron Carter After The 34-Year-Old’s Death
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter spoke out Sunday for the first time since the death of his brother, saying that he hoped he had found peace. Aaron Carter died at age 34 on Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California. For years, the singer and onetime teen heartthrob had publicly struggled with drug use and his mental health. His difficult relationship with his family at times led to public feuds and, at one point, a restraining order.
A Guy Who Filmed People In The Astroworld Disaster Screaming For Their Lives Said The Last Year Has Been Stressful And “A Lot”
One year ago, Tré Pixley fell to the ground in the middle of the crowd crush during Travis Scott’s set at Astroworld Festival. Compressed by people from above and below, he remained trapped for two songs, until two strangers helped him escape. The following day, he posted a...
