Drake Is Facing Serious Backlash After He Rapped That Megan Thee Stallion Lied About Being Shot And She’s Being Praised For Her Response

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter spoke out Sunday for the first time since the death of his brother, saying that he hoped he had found peace. Aaron Carter died at age 34 on Saturday at his home in Lancaster, California. For years, the singer and onetime teen heartthrob had publicly struggled with drug use and his mental health. His difficult relationship with his family at times led to public feuds and, at one point, a restraining order.

LANCASTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO