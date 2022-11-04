Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Twitter Can't Get Over Penn Badgley's Epic Meghan Trainor TikTok Dance
In a turn of events that will delight Dan Humphrey fans everywhere, actor Penn Badgley has thrown himself headlong into the world of TikTok, and is already causing a sensation by taking part in various dance challenges. Wasting no time at all, Badgley’s first post was a lip-synced video soundtracked by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” and featuring some Academy Award-worthy acting. When one user commented that they were “screaming crying throwing up” he replied with a clip of himself pretending to throw up into a bowl.
Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Spoke Candidly About Her Split From A Co-Star
Actor Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore in the long-running U.S. comedy-drama. , has opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend, actor Peter Krause. This comes five months after the former couple publicly confirmed their decision to part ways. "It's just sad to me," Graham told People magazine, adding that writing a new collection of essays was a healthy distraction following the break-up.
Backstreet Boys’ Mid-Concert Tribute To Aaron Carter Made Nick Emotional
The Backstreet Boys are rallying behind one of their own. On Nov. 6, the boy band paused their show at London’s O2 Arena to pay tribute to member Nick Carter’s late brother Aaron Carter, who died at 34 on Nov. 5. After singing “No Place” from their 2019 album DNA, Nick’s bandmate Kevin Richardson began their tribute by explaining how the song was about family before acknowledging Aaron’s death directly. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” he told the crowd.
Nick Carter, Hilary Duff, & More Celebrities Paid Tribute To Aaron Carter
In the hours after singer-rapper Aaron Carter’s death on Nov. 5, social media tributes for the 34-year-old started pouring in. While many fans recalled the joy he brought them with hits like “I Want Candy” or his role as their first childhood celebrity crush, celebrities who knew him personally also weighed in. His brother, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, wrote a particularly heartbreaking tribute, as did Hilary Duff, who dated the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer in the early 2000s.
Who is Elizabeth Debicki Dating? The Crown Star Is Fiercely Private
Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.
Bustle Newsletter: November 7, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on November 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Why Hailey Bieber Swears By This 4-Minute Hair Mask. Kim Kardashian uses it. Halsey recently posted it on her...
Devil Wears Prada
Ever since the film’s 2006 release, many have been yearning for a The Devil Wears Prada sequel. As fans will recall, the critically acclaimed comedy-drama was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name. The bestselling book later spawned a 2018 follow-up, When Life Give You Lululemons, seemingly paving the way for a big-screen sequel. However, speaking in a recent interview, the film’s lead star Anne Hathaway (aka Andy Sachs) poured cold water on the possibility of a Devil Wears Prada 2.
Rebel Wilson Is Now A Mother After Welcoming Her First Child Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson is now a mother. On Nov. 7, the Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her first child on Twitter, revealing that she welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate the week prior. “She’s a little miracle!” Wilson wrote, sharing the first photo of her newborn. The baby reveal comes just days after Us Weekly reported that Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma, but she quickly shot down that report on her Instagram story, saying, “Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged.”
Bachelor In Paradise
The Bachelor in Paradise finale is rapidly approaching, which means the drama has been gaining momentum, too. From the love triangle between Rodney Mathews, Eliza Isichei, and Justin Glaze to the buzz surrounding Victoria Fuller’s post-Paradise relationship rumors, there’s been a lot to keep up with. Sadly, there will be a brief interruption to the Bachelor in Paradise episode schedule for Season 8 — albeit for a very important reason.
