Arizona State

12 News

How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans

PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

ADOT touts new statewide electric vehicle charging plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation last week held a series of public open houses to promote to the state’s new electric vehicle infrastructure plan. It’s part of a national plan to construct a coast-to-coast network of quick-charging stations. The National Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently made $5...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona state campion swimmer kept from competing due to a clerical error

An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County

Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
12 News

DES disqualified a Valley man from pandemic unemployment benefits. A judge said a blurry document was to blame

PHOENIX — What started with dozens of letters, repeat and contradictory emails, and phone calls to Eric Elliott is coming to some resolution in a 12News conference room. Sitting on the phone with an administrative law judge for about 40 minutes, Eric Elliott is again going back through his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim he filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security in 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent

[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
PRESCOTT, AZ

