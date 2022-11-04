Read full article on original website
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
AZFamily
DOJ sends election monitors to 5 Arizona counties to ensure voting law compliance
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Federal election monitors will be deployed to various poll locations in five Arizona counties starting Tuesday to monitor compliance with Federal Voting Rights Laws, the Department of Justice announced on Monday. Officials say that personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
KGUN 9
Prop 130 could restore long-defunct property tax break for veterans
PHOENIX (CRONKITE) — It’s been 32 years since disabled veterans in Arizona got the same break on their property taxes that widows, widowers and disabled individuals do. Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Kathy Lowrey Gallowitz thinks it’s past time to change that, which is why she’s supporting Proposition 130.
KOLD-TV
More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
knau.org
ADOT touts new statewide electric vehicle charging plan
The Arizona Department of Transportation last week held a series of public open houses to promote to the state’s new electric vehicle infrastructure plan. It’s part of a national plan to construct a coast-to-coast network of quick-charging stations. The National Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently made $5...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona state campion swimmer kept from competing due to a clerical error
An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.
kawc.org
Group suing over 'Clean Elections' name being used by ballot drop box monitors in Arizona
PHOENIX -- The Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking a judge to immediately bar a group that monitors ballot drop boxes and raises doubts about election results from using its name in Arizona. Tom Collins, the commission's executive director, said the activities of Clean Elections USA are causing not only...
12news.com
Was your Arizona 2022 election ballot counted? Here's how to check
PHOENIX — Election Day is Tuesday, but most of the state has already cast a ballot. According to the Citizen's Clean Elections Commission, roughly 80% of Arizona voters choose to vote by mail. If you're one of the many Arizonans who has taken advantage of this service, we have...
Lake says Arizona 'will show Texas how' to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) –Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she...
Arizona allocates $100 million to boost semiconductor industry in state
The state of Arizona announced on Friday that it plans to invest $100 million to support the growth of the state's semiconductor industry
Gephardt Daily
3.8 magnitude earthquake near Colorado City shakes northern Arizona, southern Utah
COLORADO CITY, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A pre-dawn earthquake in Arizona’s Colorado City Sunday rattled the earth not only in that city but in Utah sister city Hildale and parts of Zion National Park. The 3.8 magnitude quake was recorded at 4:39 a.m., and hit...
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Announces $100 Million To Enhance Arizona
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey announced today a historic $100 million investment in Arizona’s fast-growing semiconductor industry to spur greater growth in a critical sector of the state’s economy. “Arizona has earned a place as one of the world’s leading destinations for chip design, manufacturing and innovation,”...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Kids ‘Want Litter Boxes in the Bathroom,’ Says State Board of Ed Candidate Peggy Propst
Colorado State Board of Education candidate Peggy Propst is the latest Republican to sound the alarm over Colorado students she claims are dressing as “furries” and want “litter boxes in the bathroom.”. “We have furries in our classrooms, kids that come to school and believe that they...
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
theprescotttimes.com
COX Services Expanding in Yavapai County
Utilizing American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds distributed by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, Cox Communications is moving forward on plans to bring Cox gig internet, TV, phone, and home security and automation services, as well as business services to more than 3000 residents in Black Canyon City and Congress. Cox representatives will be presenting the plan overview to County officials and the community on November 15, 2022, and all residents are invited to attend.
18 claims of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes in Arizona submitted to law enforcement ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast. Days away from Arizona's midterm election, the Secretary of State's Office says 18 reports of voter intimidation at ballot drop boxes have been submitted to law enforcement as of Friday. In one claim, a voter in Mesa...
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
DES disqualified a Valley man from pandemic unemployment benefits. A judge said a blurry document was to blame
PHOENIX — What started with dozens of letters, repeat and contradictory emails, and phone calls to Eric Elliott is coming to some resolution in a 12News conference room. Sitting on the phone with an administrative law judge for about 40 minutes, Eric Elliott is again going back through his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claim he filed with the Arizona Department of Economic Security in 2020.
prescottenews.com
Dirty Tricks In Prescott School Board Race Triggers Law Enforcement Investigation – Arizona Independent
[Editor’s Note: Prescott eNews thanks Arizona Independent for the permission to republish this article.]. A supporter or supporters of school board candidates Linda Conn, Michele Hamer and Andy Nelson, weren’t happy to see that the Yavapai County GOP were also supporting Republicans Stan Goligoski and Brooks Compton for election to the Prescott Unified School Board, so they decided to take matters into their black marker filled hands and tamper with thousands of the Yavapai GOP’s so-called “golden tickets”. The tickets are lists of the Republicans on the ballot and are traditionally printed on yellow paper, then distributed door-to-door by Precinct Committeemen.
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Kris Mayes said Arizona’s murder rate rose by 20% under Republican leadership – Cronkite News/Politifact
In the Sept. 28 attorney general debate hosted by Arizona PBS, Democrat Kris Mayes said, “We have seen over the last 10 years, under Republican agencies and Republican governors, a rise in the murder rate in Arizona of 20%.”. The Republican Party has controlled the governorship and both houses...
