An Arizona state champion swimmer won't get a chance to defend his title because of a clerical error. Sedona High School student Carlos Lattanzi is at the state meet over the weekend in Paradise Valley. He swam in a few events to represent his school, but not in the 500 freestyle that he won last year because somehow his coach forgot to include Lattanzi's name on the roster.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO