Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kyoutv.com
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicates Republican strength in races for Congress
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have the upper hand in two U.S. Congressional districts in Iowa, according to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, with the other two at tighter margins. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, asked respondents whether they favored the...
kyoutv.com
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
kyoutv.com
Another picturesque November day expected Tuesday
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a beautiful November day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and low 40s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds outside the window Tuesday morning. Another beautiful afternoon is in tomorrow’s forecast with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
kyoutv.com
Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist has escaped an Iowa Department of Corrections facility, according to officials. Pieper Lewis was listed as escaped from a women’s residential facility in Des Moines by the Iowa DOC, which was confirmed...
kyoutv.com
Showers possible Saturday
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to scattered showers across Eastern Iowa, and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Showers will continue on and off across the region throughout the morning and into the early afternoon as the low-pressure system gradually moves east. However, the low will clear the region later today, allowing skies to slowly clear during the mid to late afternoon. As the low-pressure system moves northeast, cooler air will filter into Eastern Iowa. This means temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. The warmest temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning with the mid-40s expected this afternoon. Winds will also be high today, coming from the southwest with gusts higher than 40 possible.
kyoutv.com
A dry and warm Sunday
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa as a cold front moves through the region with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The clouds will gradually move east throughout the day and gradually clear throughout the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine to end the weekend. Sunday’s highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s. Winds won’t be as high as yesterday, only ranging from 10-20. Tonight’s temperatures will be cooler than last night’s with lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to a clear sky.
kyoutv.com
Police identify four teens killed in Marshalltown crash, candlelight vigil planned
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released the apparent identities of the victims of a Friday night crash in Marshalltown. The Marshalltown Police Department said that they believe Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all of Marshalltown, were killed in a single-vehicle crash. Due to the circumstances of the crash, full confirmation of the victims’ identities could take several days after additional investigation at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s office.
Comments / 0