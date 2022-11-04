Among the biggest draws at the Cop27 summit in Egypt is a world leader who isn’t in office until January. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives in Sharm el-Sheikh after winning a momentous election in Brazil with huge implications for the Amazon rainforest – the “lungs of the planet” – which has suffered severe depredation under hard-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.Lula is expected to have meetings with, among others, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, all of whom were quick to congratulate him on his win.Bolsonaro declared when elected in 2019 that Brazil would not host Cop25...

