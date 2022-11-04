ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KARK 4 News

Walmart+ membership is half-price for 2 days

(KNWA/KFTA/NEXSTAR) — Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart’s slashing the new membership price on its Walmart+ service for a limited time. Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price of $98. Membership will include...
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
TheStreet

Sam's Club Makes Customer-Friendly Move Costco Hasn't

The business models at Costco (COST) and Walmart's (WMT) Sam's Club are nearly identical. Both warehouse retailers offer members a simple proposition: Pay a membership fee each year and get access to low-priced merchandise, services, and more. The experiences at the two are also similar: Sam's Club and Costco provide...
WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
KXAN

Home Depot’s Black Friday sale starts today: Here are the best deals worth shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You can shop Black Friday all of November at Home Depot. According to a recent opinion piece in The Hill, it’s impossible to predict inflation. The best way to protect your budget against rising costs is to incorporate strategic spending. This means taking advantage of sales on items you need, such as power tools and home security systems, not just on the ones you want. Home Depot’s Black Friday sale begins today, giving you ways to save all month long.
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV

