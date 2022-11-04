Read full article on original website
Winter storm expected to bring heavy snow across Sierra Nevada
(KTXL) — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow across the Sierra Nevada and heavy rain through the Valley from Monday until Wednesday morning. Tap here to view the FOX40 Weather Center Snow was seen across the Sierra Nevada overnight Sunday but a break from the snow was seen Monday afternoon. Monday evening […]
Area Winter Storm Warning Continues for Sierra Nevada Mountains
A winter storm warning continues for the Sierra Nevada Mountains including Lake Tahoe until 5 a.m. Wednesday. There’s also a winter weather advisory for Reno and our valleys from 10 a.m. Tuesday, until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. As of 10 p.m. on Monday, Caltrans is holding traffic on Eastbound...
Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain expected today
Light rain passes through this morning and steadier rain will press into the area tonight. Tune in for your full forecast on Action News.
Winter Storm Warnings For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a couple of Winter Storm Warnings. The first warning is for the western slope of the Northern Sierra Nevada from 4 PM Sunday until 4 AM Wednesday. The second is for Yosemite National Park, outside of the Yosemite Valley floor, from 4 PM Sunday until 10 AM Wednesday.
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
‘Strong winter storm’ expected after short break from the rain, NWS says
(KTXL) — The first storm of the season brought rain and snow to the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada, however, the second storm will not be far behind. According to the National Weather Service, additional rain and snow can be expected Saturday through Tuesday across Northern California. Dry weather is expected on both Thursday […]
A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
Roadwork in the Mother Lode
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 6th to the 12th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Meteorite punctuates nature's entry into art shows
As if to compete with two art shows in Minden, Mother Nature employed her full palette on Friday night, with a little punctuation from a meteorite. A few Nevadans joined nearly 70 people in reporting a fireball streaking across the night sky, according to fireball.amsmeteors.org. A Sparks woman reported a...
Overnight Structure And Grass Fire In East Sonora
Sonora, CA – An overnight blaze in the East Sonora area of Tuolumne County involved a structure with flames that spread to nearby vegetation. The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. in a garage in the 19000 block of Curtis Court near Serrano Road off Highway 108. Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to nearby vegetation. She added that crews were able to put out the grass fire in minutes at an estimated 100th of an acre in size.
Blue Zone Project Presents Jimtown Walkabout
Jamestown, CA– On Saturday, November 19th, the Jimtown Walkabout, and Wellness Fair will take place from 9 AM to noon. The Blue Zones Project is presenting this event that will focus on walking a marked course at Jamestown Elementary School and counting steps with a free pedometer. Each participant can set their own personal goal and work to meet that goal for prizes and awards. The walking course will feature 20 vendors with more activities and information on related wellness programs.
CHP in South Lake Tahoe using grant money for enhanced enforcement efforts
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) South Lake Tahoe Area office will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in El Dorado County. This one-year project ends on September 30, 2023. The CHP South Lake Tahoe Area will deploy officers...
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
‘A powerful piece’ — Local artist paints mural in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe is making proactive strides toward becoming a host for not just year-round outdoor fun, but also become a staple in the basin’s art scene. “Sierra Juniper” is a new mural being installed in midtown on what once was the blank, white wall behind Blue Dog Pizza on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center
Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
Pooch Winnie Recovering From Successful Surgery
Jamestown, CA – Wandering Winnie the dog that was found with a broken leg and needing surgery is recuperating in her new forever home. As reported here in mid-October, Winnie was found on the streets, all alone and limping, by Tuolumne County Animal Control officers. Noticing that her right back leg must be hurting as she was not putting any weight on it, the officers took her to a veterinarian’s office. An x-ray showed that the leg was so badly injured that it would need to be amputated to save her life. The shelter reached out to the public for donations to help pay for the costly surgery, and they responded generously.
