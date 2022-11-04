ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: San Diego has not made the case for Measure B trash fee proposal

By U-T Letters
A city of San Diego recycling can. (U-T)

Can’t vote yes on a blank check to city

I am in favor of the concept of Measure B, the amendment to allow the city to recover trash and recycling costs from residents of single-family home residents. The current system is unfair in that multifamily residences are paying for this service in addition to their property taxes, while single-family residences do not. A law that was passed over 100 years ago should not dictate how the city government is run. San Diego is the only city in California and maybe the U.S. that has such a ridiculous law.

However, I am voting “no” because I do not trust the city. The city has provided no plans on how it would implement this measure. What will be the cost and will services be increased or decreased? This is basic information that the citizens should have before voting on this.

How can you trust the city to do the right thing when it has mishandled numerous projects over past years? I do not want to give the city a blank check to charge whatever it wants, so I am voting “no.”

Stephen Shushan

Mission Hills

City needs trash plan we can all support

Re “ San Diegans should send Measure B to the trash. It’s about extra revenue, not ‘fairness.’ ” (Oct. 22): We all know that trash pickup is not currently free — we pay for it through our property taxes. I am not arguing that there may be a need for extra dollars to adequately pay for increased costs of garbage disposal. My greatest fear is that residences opt out of paying the roughly $25 dollars a month resulting in people dumping trash in our beautiful canyons and open spaces. That would be intolerable for our city.

Garbage payments must be through a mandatory vehicle similar to property taxes or else the city streets, canyons parking lots, etc could be used as one big ugly dumping spot. You know that could happen!

Betsy McIntyre

Kensington

