ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DELCO.Today

American Community Journals — the Parent Company of DELCO Today — Seeks Social Media Manager

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9522_0iycKtEu00
Image via iStock.

Do you know a recent college grad who is a news nerd and looking for a career in social media management and analytics?

If so, this may be the opportunity they’ve been looking for!

American Community Journals (ACJ) — the parent company of VISTA Today, MONTCO Today, DELCO Today, and BUCKSCO Today — is seeking an entry-level Social Media Manager to join our growing team.

The Social Media Manager will be responsible for planning, developing, implementing, and managing strategies for the social media accounts of the aforementioned platforms, as well as creating and analyzing performance and insight reports across all four ACJ platforms.

The Social Media Manager will be a member of a new Marketing Department that ACJ is creating to continue building its publications and its affiliate partner brands and followers by applying current strategies and helping to implement new ones. He/she will work closely with and report to ACJ’s Vice President of Marketing.

Responsibilities:

  • Creating, posting, and scheduling ACJ content across social media accounts
  • Maintaining, developing, and optimizing ACJ publications’ existing social media platform strategies, as well as establishing a new presence on emerging platforms
  • Monitoring and actively increasing social traffic, growth, and engagement performance
  • Actively listening and engaging with followers, customers, and influential businesses or persons across all social media accounts
  • Using Sendible, ACJ’s social media marketing and management tool
  • Providing customer service and responding to audience questions in the comment section or direct messages
  • Implementing and managing paid social campaigns
  • Creating and maintaining reports containing valuable insight into the performance and growth of pageviews, social media pages, content, and website traffic that will be used to track day-to-day platform performance against internal and affiliate partner goals.
  • Identifying and making recommendations on poor-performing content and social engagement
  • Communicating effectively and providing strategic and tactical assistance and support to editorial, sales, and executive teams
  • Identifying emerging social media platforms, industry trends, relevant conversations, or topics that have potential for future content development and strategies

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in business, preferably with concentrations in marketing or communications
  • Internships or prior experience in marketing, social media, or communications roles
  • Experience among various social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Knowledge and understanding (or a desire to gain such) of best social media business practices is a plus
  • Proficient technical and software skills to quickly adapt and learn company tools, systems, and programs
  • Experience with platforms such as social media management tools, Facebook Business Manager, Facebook/LinkedIn Ads Manager, WordPress, MailChimp, or Google Analytics is a plus.
  • Familiarity with the geography, culture, and traditions of the Philadelphia suburbs is essential
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to multi-task and handle several projects
  • Ability to create video, photo, or graphic design content is a plus
  • A creative and innovative mind
  • Desire to learn and find new ways to improve

The position is 100-percent remote, so the person must have the discipline, focus and workspace to work from home with minimal distractions.

To apply, e-mail a resume to Mitchell Phillips, Vice President of Marketing at American Community Journals, at mphillips@acj.today.

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Why Zoomers Are Being Snarky in E-mail Signoffs

In an era of formalities at the workplace, Gen Z emails are taking a different approach. Viral Tik Tok’s are revealing that these youngsters are ditching e-mail signoffs like “Sincerely” and “Best” for quirkier alternatives, writes Emily Lefroy for The New York Post. In place...
DELCO.Today

Is it Polite to Virtually Quit Your Job?

It’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed workplace culture and how we communicate with each other so is it OK to virtually call it quits? In-person meetings have transformed into Zoom calls, and messaging platforms like Slack have become the primary way colleagues communicate. But when it...
DELCO.Today

Finding Remote Jobs On and Off LinkedIn

Are you seeking a remote job or perhaps thinking about it? Do you need some tips and resources on looking for a remote job on LinkedIn and elsewhere?. First, you need to know how to get to LinkedIn’s knowledge base to seek answers to your questions. On the menu bar, click the round Me and then click on Help.
DELCO.Today

U.S. News Names Lancaster as Its No. 1 Place in the U.S. to Retire

Four fully appealing seasons was one justification for U.S. News and World Report to recommend Lancaster as the No. 1 retirement destination in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report has chosen nearby Lancaster, Pa., as its top pick as a retirement location, citing it as the most desirable post-career setting in the nation. Emily Brandon listed the reasons why in her story.
LANCASTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Neumann University: Lessons Learned that Can’t Be Taught in School

Investment advisor Joe Greco will offer an entrepreneur lecture on “Lessons learned that can’t be taught in school,” on Nov. 10 at Neumann University. His lecture will tell the story of the human element and key themes related to the 30-year journey of a serial entrepreneur. Greco...
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy