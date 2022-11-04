Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 04:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Washita; Woods; Woodward DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barber, Comanche, Edwards, Kiowa, Pawnee, Pratt, Stafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-08 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barber; Comanche; Edwards; Kiowa; Pawnee; Pratt; Stafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility as low as 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Pawnee, Stafford, Edwards, Kiowa, Pratt, Comanche and Barber Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
