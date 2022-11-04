Read full article on original website
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot (Photo)
Brittany Mahomes wow’s in risque maternity shoot. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become almost as famous as her ultra-talented husband. Chiefs kingdom flocks to see how Brittany Mahomes will react during games and she’s even paving her own way by helping to build the first-ever sporting stadium made with a women’s team in mind.
Centre Daily
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
WTHR
Jeff Saturday was named Colts new head coach, and everyone’s making the same joke
INDIANAPOLIS — Well, that didn't take long. Classic video of a sideline tussle between center Jeff Saturday and quarterback Peyton Manning has taken on a hilarious new light after the announcement of Saturday's new role as Colts interim head coach Monday. The year was 2006. The Indianapolis Colts would...
ESPN analyst, former NFL QB calling for QB change at Clemson
An ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback is calling for a quarterback change at Clemson. Dan Orlovsky spoke on ESPN's Get Up show about why he thinks Dabo Swinney and the Tigers need to (...)
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today
The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
Oddsmakers say Peyton Manning is betting favorite to be next Colts coach
It's been quite a Monday for Colts fans. First, Frank Reich got fired. Then, the franchise named Jeff Saturday — who, while being a franchise legend, has never coached at the NFL or college level in any capacity — its interim coach. And Vegas thinks another familiar name...
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Woody Paige: Time for Broncos to bring back Elway, Manning, Shanahan and Kubiak
Broncos, bring back John Elway, Peyton Manning, Gary Kubiak and Mike Shanahan. The franchise’s fabulous four have resumes with an aggregate NFL total of 24 — count ‘em — 24 Super Bowls. In his 27 seasons with the Broncos Elway was a quarterback in five championship...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
Tennessee Titans score vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Sunday Night Football updates
The Tennessee Titans will try to score their sixth straight win in a highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the other top contenders in the AFC. The Titans (5-2) visit the Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). There's plenty of...
'Fully experienced enough': Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, Jeff Saturday talk about Colts changes
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off two franchise-altering moves on Monday morning: First, they fired head coach Frank Reich in the midst of his fifth season with the team. Later, they named Jeff Saturday, a Colts legend with no NFL or college coaching experience, as his interim replacement. Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager...
Dallas Cowboys: Brandin Cooks failure means time for Odell Beckham Jr.
It has now been a week since the 2022 NFL trade deadline has passed. Like clockwork, the Dallas Cowboys failed to biggest need, but this year, it was not from a lack of trying. As many know, the Cowboys attempted to acquire a high-profile receiver, Brandin Cooks, just before the...
NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season. It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.
Colts Are Reportedly 'Stunned' By Jim Irsay's Decision
The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by firing Frank Reich on Monday and naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Saturday, who worked as an analyst for ESPN, had never coached at the college or pro level before this hiring. The decision caught plenty of people off guard.
Tennessee Titans' Bud Dupree injures hip vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree injured his hip during Sunday night's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dupree exited to the sideline during the second half of the matchup, and was listed as questionable to return. He was also caught on the sidelines without his helmet, appearing to be done for the night.
atozsports.com
Broncos can’t catch a break even on their bye week
The Denver Broncos might be turning things around after their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Not only that, but they were able to get the huge win, and then enter the bye week, which is something they needed desperately. While things looked to be heading back in the...
iheart.com
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
The Ringer
After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move
I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
FanSided
