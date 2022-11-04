I remember when I was a starry-eyed high school junior who created a Twitter account for the first time. I used the platform to cyberbully my friends, follow Marc Maron and Drake parody accounts, and vaguely fantasize what it would be like to “blow up” online. Integral to that fantasy—that I’d post something so funny that Rihanna would follow me back or some shit—was getting verified on Twitter. In college, I’d joke that my only career goal was to get a Blue Check. Then, a few years later, right after I started at VICE, it happened: I plugged my Twitter handle into a spreadsheet that one of our social media editors passed around. After days of shadowy deliberation, the right color of smoke came out of the chimney, and lo and behold, I was verified. And guess what? It sucks and wasn’t worth the time I spent wanting it—let alone the $8 dollars a month Elon Musk is proposing.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO