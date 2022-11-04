Read full article on original website
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Airbnb to List Actual Prices, Stop Letting Hosts Make Guests Do Laundry
In response to a growing chorus of complaints, Airbnb plans to start prioritizing the total price of stays rather than the nightly rate and clamp down on “unreasonable” checkout tasks like vacuuming or doing the laundry, the company announced Monday. As part of the effort, the company will,...
How to Look Good on BeReal
Well, will you look at that. After years of lamenting the inauthenticity of social media and how it slowly erodes our mental health like an invisible parasite, we've finally got what we've been asking for: an authentic social media platform. Enter BeReal, the social media app with no filters, no aesthetic grid and photos that disappear around 24 hours after you've posted them.
Palmer Luckey Made a VR Headset That Kills the User If They Die in the Game
Palmer Luckey, defense contractor and the father of modern virtual reality, has created a VR headset that will kill the user if they die in the game they’re playing. He did this to commemorate the anime, Sword Art Online. Luckey is the founder of Oculus, a company he sold to Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion. This is the technology that Mark Zuckerberg rebranded as the foundation for Meta.
Being Verified on Twitter Actually Sucks
I remember when I was a starry-eyed high school junior who created a Twitter account for the first time. I used the platform to cyberbully my friends, follow Marc Maron and Drake parody accounts, and vaguely fantasize what it would be like to “blow up” online. Integral to that fantasy—that I’d post something so funny that Rihanna would follow me back or some shit—was getting verified on Twitter. In college, I’d joke that my only career goal was to get a Blue Check. Then, a few years later, right after I started at VICE, it happened: I plugged my Twitter handle into a spreadsheet that one of our social media editors passed around. After days of shadowy deliberation, the right color of smoke came out of the chimney, and lo and behold, I was verified. And guess what? It sucks and wasn’t worth the time I spent wanting it—let alone the $8 dollars a month Elon Musk is proposing.
TikTok Will Allow Some Gambling Ads to Run in Australia
Australia has become the first region in the world to run a TikTok pilot for gambling advertising. But the platform insists these new ads will not be seen by underage users and are not completely at odds with its advertising policy, which prohibits gambling. Under the pilot, TikTok will only...
