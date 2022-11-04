Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
'Blood moon' expected Tuesday morning: When to see it in Minnesota
If you’re staying up really late Monday, or getting up really early Tuesday, don’t forget to look up. An eerie red ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse is expected, and it might be a while before we’ll get to see one like it again. MPR News host...
boreal.org
Minnesota deer season generates big bucks
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
Epic Night Tubing w/ Synchronized Lights and Music in Minnesota
Make this winter one to never forget by checking out this epic night tubing in Minnesota. I've seen pictures but I've never been. I'm thinking this might be the year I need to go. I know I'm an adult but this looks too fun to pass up on!. Powder Ridge...
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
Total Lunar Eclipse Coming to Minnesota Tomorrow Morning
The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you early tomorrow morning. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early tomorrow morning in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
Soaking rainstorms to be followed by first major snow across Minnesota
Plus a look at the wind on Sunday, and the expected precipitation levels this week.
Major winter storm to bring snow, ice, blizzard conditions to northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the possibility of a significant winter storm in the northern Plains that could bring a wide swath of blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana starting Wednesday night.
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Speeders Going Only 5 MPH Over
The Minnesota State Patrol has been adding extra patrols and enforcement on Minnesota Highways recently. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, speeding, racing, and unsafe driving rose dramatically. To combat this, the State Patrol has been having extra enforcement weekends. We drove North on Highway 53 to go to our deer shack...
WDIO-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota Gubernatorial candidate Incumbent Tim Walz
With Election Day on Tuesday, WDIO News is giving the candidates in state-wide races a chance to speak directly to our viewers. Our goal is to help you make an informed decision on Election Day. WDIO reached out to candidates in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. We’ve offered up to two...
First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
4 feet of snow possible in Sierra Nevada as winter storms pummel the West
A messy week of weather returns to the West this week as a combination of two separate storm systems is set to bring heavy rains, significant mountain snows and damaging wind gusts, with the possibility for widespread and dangerous impacts.
Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night
A Minnesota-made documentary, Move Me, is making its TV debut Monday night. The film stars and is co-directed by Minnesotan Kelsey Peterson, who at the age of 27, dove into Lake Superior off the shores of Wisconsin and emerged paralyzed from the chest down. Her spinal cord injury completely changed her way of life, as she has always been a dancer, and sought out a career dedicated to it.
Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater Minnesota days-long soaking
Much of Minnesota is in line for a much-needed soaking thanks to a storm system that arrives in the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the "strong" system will hit the Upper Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing persistent rain between Tuesday and Thursday followed by light snow. The...
Minnesota Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony, Minnesota area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
