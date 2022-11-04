ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Minnesota deer season generates big bucks

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources expects more than 500,000 deer hunters to hit the woods from the beginning of the season in September until it concludes in December. Governor Tim Walz, at this year’s opening of gun deer season Saturday, said the deer hunt across Minnesota is a “billion...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand

Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
WABASHA, MN
valleynewslive.com

ATV Trail closures in Minnesota

M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota documentary 'Move Me' to make TV debut Monday night

A Minnesota-made documentary, Move Me, is making its TV debut Monday night. The film stars and is co-directed by Minnesotan Kelsey Peterson, who at the age of 27, dove into Lake Superior off the shores of Wisconsin and emerged paralyzed from the chest down. Her spinal cord injury completely changed her way of life, as she has always been a dancer, and sought out a career dedicated to it.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings

MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
347
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy