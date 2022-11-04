Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecutoffnews.com
Evening kickoff for Mizzou football's Nov. 19 home game against New Mexico State
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team's penultimate game of the regular season will kick off at 6:30 p.m. when New Mexico State visits Columbia on Nov. 19. The game will be televised on ESPNU. The Tigers and Aggies are meeting for the first time. New Mexico State, an...
Deadspin
Fair or extremely foul? Horrendous roughing the punter call costs Mizzou
There has been an interesting aura around the Missouri football program for decades essentially boiling down to weird things will happen to this team. It’s just a matter of when chaos ensues. In today’s edition of batshit crazy Southeastern Conference football, we found out a tackle box for a punter extends from Mizzou’s home in Columbia to St. Louis, over 100 miles away. It’s a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit. And the officials calling a tackle box half the size of the Show-Me State screwed the Tigers out of their best chance to win.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz comments on controversial penalties, Brady Cook's performance after loss to Kentucky
Eli Drinkwitz lamented the mistakes Missouri made on offense, and the late roughing the punter penalty that went against the Tigers in a 21-17 loss to Kentucky. The Tigers fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the SEC and next play at Tennessee. There was also a call earlier in the...
Radio Ink
Renoe Moves Up In MO.
Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position. Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff,...
KRMS Radio
Camdenton Mayor Says Several Projects Are On Tap For Camdenton into 2023
The City of Camdenton has published its Quarterly Newsletter, featuring a statement from Mayor John McNabb. Among the topics Hizzoner addresses is the recently completed “Welcome Wall” project on the square. Saying the city has received many compliments and says he’s proud of how it looks adding “it...
lakeexpo.com
282 Oakmont Avenue, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Another brand new modern farmhouse-style home in ultra-desirable Osage National! Floor plan great for those who can't do steps and want one level living on the main level including 4 bedrooms on main floor. Spacious open floor plan w/master suite plus 3 beds and a shared bath on main level PLUS bonus room over garage (w/ mini split too) that can be 5th bedroom suite or can be workout room/game room/media room or whatever you choose! Home will have high end finishes/features that one has come to expect from this builder/developer: quartz counters, tiled shower in master, high end appliances & lighting fixtures, LVP flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & craftsman style touches. This layout lives BIG, it's extremely popular amongst buyers! Come live the resort lifestyle in this gorgeous brand new home! (Annual tax amount and HOA dues are estimated FYI). Upon accepted contract, builder will give $6000 credit towards Buyers Closing Costs, or pay down Buyer loan by $6000.
kttn.com
Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury
A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
kwos.com
939 the Eagle to provide live election night coverage on Tuesday
Polls statewide will open Tuesday morning at 6 and will close at 7 pm. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon is reminding you to bring your photo ID with you to the polls. That can include a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. It’s part of Missouri’s new voter ID law, which took effect in late August.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Boone County’s clerk predicts a 55 percent voter turnout on Tuesday
More than 700 Boone County residents cast no-excuse absentee ballots on Friday, the largest one-day number since the period began on October 25. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that her office has also had success by taking no-excuse absentee voting directly to the community. “We were...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CREWS TO REPLACE CULVERT PIPES IN HOWARD COUNTY
Culvert pipe replacement is currently taking place in Howard County on County Roads H and U. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) Fayette Maintenance Facility are scheduled to replace culvert pipes on Route H on Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8 between County Roads 134 and 247.
abc17news.com
Tracking storms and strong winds overnight, cooler start to the weekend
TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely with wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Lows falling into the low to mid-40s by morning. TOMORROW: Breezy with decreasing clouds and cool temperatures in the mid-upper 50s for highs. EXTENDED: Storms should enter Mid-Missouri by early evening along Highway 65, and then progress east through...
Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County. Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
kwos.com
UPDATE: Murder charges filed against Columbia suspect captured in Moberly
UPDATE: Boone County prosecutors have filed murder charges against a Columbia suspect accused of killing two women this weekend on Boyd lane. That’s near Clark lane and the Ballenger roundabout. Columbia Police say 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick shot the two victims to death. Derrick will be arraigned today (Monday) at 1 in Boone County Circuit Court.
84-year-old Missouri woman injured in crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 4a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Betty L. Schulze, 84, Iberia, was northbound on MO 13 at MO 6 in Gallatin. The driver failed to stop at...
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres
More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
KOMU
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The trailers will have free showers to those in need or as a convenience for residents in Columbia. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has...
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
