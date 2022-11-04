ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Deadspin

Fair or extremely foul? Horrendous roughing the punter call costs Mizzou

There has been an interesting aura around the Missouri football program for decades essentially boiling down to weird things will happen to this team. It’s just a matter of when chaos ensues. In today’s edition of batshit crazy Southeastern Conference football, we found out a tackle box for a punter extends from Mizzou’s home in Columbia to St. Louis, over 100 miles away. It’s a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit. And the officials calling a tackle box half the size of the Show-Me State screwed the Tigers out of their best chance to win.
COLUMBIA, MO
Radio Ink

Renoe Moves Up In MO.

Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position. Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Camdenton Mayor Says Several Projects Are On Tap For Camdenton into 2023

The City of Camdenton has published its Quarterly Newsletter, featuring a statement from Mayor John McNabb. Among the topics Hizzoner addresses is the recently completed “Welcome Wall” project on the square. Saying the city has received many compliments and says he’s proud of how it looks adding “it...
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

282 Oakmont Avenue, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Another brand new modern farmhouse-style home in ultra-desirable Osage National! Floor plan great for those who can't do steps and want one level living on the main level including 4 bedrooms on main floor. Spacious open floor plan w/master suite plus 3 beds and a shared bath on main level PLUS bonus room over garage (w/ mini split too) that can be 5th bedroom suite or can be workout room/game room/media room or whatever you choose! Home will have high end finishes/features that one has come to expect from this builder/developer: quartz counters, tiled shower in master, high end appliances & lighting fixtures, LVP flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & craftsman style touches. This layout lives BIG, it's extremely popular amongst buyers! Come live the resort lifestyle in this gorgeous brand new home! (Annual tax amount and HOA dues are estimated FYI). Upon accepted contract, builder will give $6000 credit towards Buyers Closing Costs, or pay down Buyer loan by $6000.
LAKE OZARK, MO
kttn.com

Two dead, one hospitalized in head-on crash east of Salisbury

A Chariton County accident on Sunday evening has claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured another. The crash occurred three miles east of Salisbury. The driver of a car, 57-year-old Paul Busto of Clark, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in a sports utility vehicle, 27-year-old Chevy Ingrebritson of Arvada, Colorado was pronounced dead at Moberly Regional Hospital.
SALISBURY, MO
kwos.com

939 the Eagle to provide live election night coverage on Tuesday

Polls statewide will open Tuesday morning at 6 and will close at 7 pm. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon is reminding you to bring your photo ID with you to the polls. That can include a Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license, a U.S. passport or a military ID. It’s part of Missouri’s new voter ID law, which took effect in late August.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri

WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department tweeted that no one was injured in a two-story Columbia apartment that caught on fire Sunday evening. Columbia Fire was dispatched to North Garth Avenue just before 6 p.m. The two-story apartment building was engulfed and the blaze was threatening nearby houses. The response to the fire blocked off The post No injuries in two-story apartment fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Boone County’s clerk predicts a 55 percent voter turnout on Tuesday

More than 700 Boone County residents cast no-excuse absentee ballots on Friday, the largest one-day number since the period began on October 25. Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that her office has also had success by taking no-excuse absentee voting directly to the community. “We were...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking storms and strong winds overnight, cooler start to the weekend

TONIGHT: Showers and storms likely with wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Lows falling into the low to mid-40s by morning. TOMORROW: Breezy with decreasing clouds and cool temperatures in the mid-upper 50s for highs. EXTENDED: Storms should enter Mid-Missouri by early evening along Highway 65, and then progress east through...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.  Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Murder charges filed against Columbia suspect captured in Moberly

UPDATE: Boone County prosecutors have filed murder charges against a Columbia suspect accused of killing two women this weekend on Boyd lane. That’s near Clark lane and the Ballenger roundabout. Columbia Police say 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick shot the two victims to death. Derrick will be arraigned today (Monday) at 1 in Boone County Circuit Court.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

84-year-old Missouri woman injured in crash

DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 4a.m. Saturday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Betty L. Schulze, 84, Iberia, was northbound on MO 13 at MO 6 in Gallatin. The driver failed to stop at...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire south of Fulton burns 150 acres

More than a hundred acres burn during a natural cover fire in Callaway County. The South Callaway Fire Protection District reports crews were called to an area off Staats Road Thursday afternoon for a fire about nine miles south of Fulton. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in rough terrain. Mutual aid was requested, and firefighters were forced to fight the fire primarily on foot.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
Missouri Independent

Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring

A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, saying her office had received complaints […] The post Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring appeared first on Missouri Independent.
COLE COUNTY, MO

