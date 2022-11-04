Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington
The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
Eyewitness News
Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
Eyewitness News
15 people displaced due to fire in Hartford
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night.
Eyewitness News
Families forced out by fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning. Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St. The building was described as a three-story wood frame home. There’s...
Eyewitness News
29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in crash on Route 15
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 29-year-old woman from Southington died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Meriden. According to police reports, two cars were involved in an accident early Saturday morning. Both cars, a Ford, and a Hyundai, were both disabled in the left...
Southington woman dies in Meriden crash
The victim has been identified as 29-year old Alexandria Breanna Rivera. State Police said she was struck by a third car in the left lane traveling northbound. Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said it happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street. Officers responded to Nelson Street around 5:20 pm. Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the second floor porch of...
Eyewitness News
Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
NBC Connecticut
2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington
Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
Eyewitness News
Suspect who exposed himself near Rocky Hill school spotted at another school
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man who exposed himself to students in Rocky Hill last week was spotted again outside of a school in town on Monday morning. Superintendent Mark Zito said the suspect was spotted in the parking lot of the Stevens School. Zito said that that all...
Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
51-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Car On I-91 In Middletown
One person was killed in an overnight crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 on southbound I-91 in Middletown. A 2015 Volvo was traveling south of the Exit 21 on-ramp in the center lane of three lanes and a Ford F-350 was traveling adjacent to the Volvo, in the right lane, Connecticut State Police said.
Not So Lucky Ledyard Man Falls Down Well While Using Leaf Blower
It's leaf blower season and I heard the unmistakable sound first thing this morning as it echoed throughout the Hudson Valley area we live in. It's like a wall of noise that I would describe as a constant, impenetrable, evil, Godzilla-type, wicked, white noise that only Satan himself would find soothing. Not only are they loud AF, but they are also potentially dangerous.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills bales of hay onto I-91S in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-91 South in Hartford are closed on Friday due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash, which ended in bales of hay being spilled onto the highway. Connecticut State Police stated that exit 30, the on-ramp to I-84 East, is closed due to the “impromptu hayfield” that is now covering the […]
1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
Eyewitness News
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies Days After Being Shot in Norwich
A woman that was critically injured in a Norwich shooting Saturday morning has died. Police said an argument between two people happened around 5:30 outside an address at a condominium complex on West Thames Street prior to the shooting. A witness told officers that they had heard a single gunshot...
Eyewitness News
Newington auto parts store double shooting suspect arrested
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Sherod Hackett, whose last known address was in Montville. State police said they responded to help Newington police...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police search for vehicle, driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Waterbury that left a man dead over the weekend. Authorities said it happened around 8:44 p.m. Saturday night in the area of 638 East Main Street. The driver struck a pedestrian then fled the scene, said police. Police said...
Comments / 0