Ledyard, CT

NBC Connecticut

Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington

The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson. The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m. Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of...
Eyewitness News

Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
Eyewitness News

Families forced out by fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters brought a large house fire under control in New Haven on Tuesday morning. Channel 3 learned from a city official that eight people were forced out of the home at 99 Plymouth St. The building was described as a three-story wood frame home. There’s...
Eyewitness News

29-year-old Southington woman struck, killed in crash on Route 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a 29-year-old woman from Southington died after being struck by a car on Route 15 in Meriden. According to police reports, two cars were involved in an accident early Saturday morning. Both cars, a Ford, and a Hyundai, were both disabled in the left...
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate deadly hotel room shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Hartford hotel room on Sunday. Police said it happened at the Travel Inn Motel on Weston Street. Officers responded around 11:15 a.m. They found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he was taken...
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said it happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street. Officers responded to Nelson Street around 5:20 pm. Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the second floor porch of...
Eyewitness News

Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
NBC Connecticut

2 Shot in Auto Parts Store on Berlin Turnpike in Newington

Two people were shot inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Sunday night, according to police. Police say a man walked into the O'Reilly Auto Parts around 6 p.m. and shot a man and a woman who worked at the store. Both victims were taken to...
WTNH

Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
i95 ROCK

Not So Lucky Ledyard Man Falls Down Well While Using Leaf Blower

It's leaf blower season and I heard the unmistakable sound first thing this morning as it echoed throughout the Hudson Valley area we live in. It's like a wall of noise that I would describe as a constant, impenetrable, evil, Godzilla-type, wicked, white noise that only Satan himself would find soothing. Not only are they loud AF, but they are also potentially dangerous.
WTNH

Overturned tractor-trailer spills bales of hay onto I-91S in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-91 South in Hartford are closed on Friday due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash, which ended in bales of hay being spilled onto the highway. Connecticut State Police stated that exit 30, the on-ramp to I-84 East, is closed due to the “impromptu hayfield” that is now covering the […]
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NBC Connecticut

Woman Dies Days After Being Shot in Norwich

A woman that was critically injured in a Norwich shooting Saturday morning has died. Police said an argument between two people happened around 5:30 outside an address at a condominium complex on West Thames Street prior to the shooting. A witness told officers that they had heard a single gunshot...
Eyewitness News

Newington auto parts store double shooting suspect arrested

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hurt and one person was arrested following a shooting at an auto parts store in Newington over the weekend. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Sherod Hackett, whose last known address was in Montville. State police said they responded to help Newington police...
