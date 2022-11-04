ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan

After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM

Kyrie Irving’s two-year odyssey with the Brooklyn Nets has people in and out of the NBA wondering what his future in the league could look like this season and beyond. The 30-year-old all-star can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight, with his latest controversy moving him closer to the exit door. Whether it is […] The post Kyrie Irving’s NBA future amid suspension draws shocking take from GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I tried to recruit LeBron James’: Joakim Noah drops truth bomb on Heat Big 3 nearly coming to Chicago

One of the biggest rivalries during the early 2010s was that between the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat. Before he got injured, Derrick Rose and the Bulls represented one of the biggest threats to LeBron James and his Heat Big 3. As it turns out, however, all these stars nearly joined the same team […] The post ‘I tried to recruit LeBron James’: Joakim Noah drops truth bomb on Heat Big 3 nearly coming to Chicago appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mavs’ interest in Ben Simmons amid Nets trade talks, revealed

The Dallas Mavericks are still looking for that second star to pair up with Luka Doncic, and according to a report, they could consider Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons. Brooklyn has been rumored to be shopping Simmons in an attempt to address their shooting woes. With that said, a Western Conference executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that the Mavs are a “team to watch” in a potential trade for the former no. 1 overall pick.
Paul Pierce drops harsh Anthony Davis reality on Kawhi Leonard amid LeBron James comparisons

Paul Pierce has established a reputation for speaking his mind and not holding back in his post-playing career. And Pierce was back at it in a recent appearance on Kevin Garnett’s KG Certified. He shared his brutally honest take on Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis with Garnett. “We don’t hold Kawhi accountable enough because him […] The post Paul Pierce drops harsh Anthony Davis reality on Kawhi Leonard amid LeBron James comparisons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quavo’s net worth in 2022

Quavo is a well-known rapper who has produced hit songs such as Hotel Lobby, Us vs. Them, Nothing Changed, and many more. Under his belt, Quavo has one AMA win and two Teen Choice Awards. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Quavo’s net worth in 2022.  Quavo’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): […] The post Quavo’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
