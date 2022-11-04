OREFIELD - Shankweiler’s Drive-In, the oldest existing drive-in theater in the country, has been sold. The Moving Picture Cinema, run by drive-in veteran Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney, finalized the purchase on Friday of Shankweiler’s, which is in Orefield. McClanahan and McChesney are the fourth owners in...

