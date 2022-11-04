Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Shankweiler’s Drive-In sold to Lehigh Valley company
OREFIELD - Shankweiler’s Drive-In, the oldest existing drive-in theater in the country, has been sold. The Moving Picture Cinema, run by drive-in veteran Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney, finalized the purchase on Friday of Shankweiler’s, which is in Orefield. McClanahan and McChesney are the fourth owners in...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the week:. • Packer Township, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Spring Mountain Road, 7 a.m.to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Spring Mountain Road and Route 93, 7 a.m....
Times News
Lansford resident Kevin Soberick retires after 27 years in law enforcement
After 27 years with the Salisbury Township Police Department, retired chief and Lansford resident Kevin Soberick says he “cannot think of a better place for a police officer to work.”. He said the support he received from township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich and township commissioners was exceptional. “It makes a...
Comments / 0