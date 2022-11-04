Read full article on original website
Related
beavercountyradio.com
VIDEO: Mario Leone Discusses Major Developments, Plans For Christmas On Merchant
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “This is going to be truly transformational to the borough.”. The Borough of Ambridge is gearing up for another festive season of lights, sounds, and holiday cheer, and they’ve already received a few gifts that will help continue growing the borough over the next few years. Borough Manager Mario Leone joined Matt Drzik on the November 7 edition of A.M. Beaver County to discuss these major moments.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Twp. Police Hold “Coffee With a Cop”
(Photo Courtesy of Hopewell Twp. Police Department) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Police Chief Don Sedlacek said that The Hopewell Township Police Department recently sponsored ‘COFFEE WITH A COP’ at George’s Restaurant in Hopewell Township. A Meet and Greet was also held at the new Farm and Home in Green Garden Plaza during their grand opening.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell Township Police Holding “2nd ANNUAL SHOP WITH A COP”
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) TheHopewell Township Police Department announced last Friday, November 4, 2022, that students in The Hopewell Area School District will be chosen by their respective elementary schools to ‘SHOP WITH A COP”. Hopewell Township Police Officer and the district’s SRO Jared Rogers chairs the program.
beavercountyradio.com
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
beavercountyradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Monaca Shooting
Story by Curtis Walsh and Keith Walsh- Beaver County Radio. Photos by Keith Walsh. Published November 6, 2022 9:05 P.M. The featured photo above shows the scene at the Monaca Walmart Plaza. (Monaca, PA) Shots were fired at the Monaca Walmart Plaza Sunday Evening. Center Township Police Chief, Barry Kramer,...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver County Board of Elections Director Expects Robust Election Turnout
(File photo of registered voters in line to vote in Ambridge at the borough building in 2020 taken by Eddy Crow, Beaver County Radio) (Beaver County, Pa.) Beaver County Board of Elections Director, Colin Sisk, said on Monday morning that he expects between 50-60% of the county’s voters to come out and vote on Tuesday.
beavercountyradio.com
State Police Investigating After Man Rendering Aid To Monaca Wal-mart Shooting Victim Dies
(Photo from the scene of a shooting at the Monaca Wal-mart on Sunday night. Photo taken by Keith Walsh) (Monaca, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are investigating after 48-year-old Kenneth Vinyard died after he was trying to render aid to 20-year-old Rashaun Smith who was shot in the abdomen by Yeshua Bratcher in the Monaca Wal-mart parking lot in Center Twp. around 6:30 PM on Sunday night.
Comments / 0