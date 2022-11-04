Montana boy through and through: Griz senior linebacker Marcus Welnel has lived the Treasure State dream

Read full article on original website
Montana Lady Griz lose heartbreaker to North Dakota State in home debut
With their best player watching from the bench, the Montana Lady Griz lost a home heartbreaker to North Dakota State Monday, 65-63, in the first game for both teams at Dahlberg Arena. Senior Carmen Gfeller warmed up before the contest but didn't play after spending part of the offseason in...
Bobcat Football Victory Brings Big Sky Honors to Bozeman
In addition to sophomore kicker Blake Glessner earning Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week honors on Monday, Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen was pleased with his entire team for their effort in their 41-38 win over Northern Arizona. "Awfully proud of the guys for hanging in...
Missoula's Adam Peterman wins Trail World Championships 80K
MISSOULA — Adam Peterman, who grew up in Missoula and attended Hellgate High School, won the Trail World Championships 80K men's pro race in Thailand on Saturday. The course saw some of the world’s best battling it out in a jungle on a three-looped course taking in 4,807 meters (15,771 feet) of climbing and descending in the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on the outskirts of Chiang Mai. Peterman was the favorite in his international debut after winning the Western States 100 earlier in the year, and he finished in 7 hours, 15 minutes, 53 seconds.
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz remain at No. 16 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
The FCS regular season is winding to a close with only two weeks left, and the playoff picture is becoming more and more solidified. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was no movement for Montana and Montana State, and little changes in the rest of the Big Sky Conference.
Montana women's basketball team to be tested by North Dakota State in home debut
MISSOULA — The most electrifying bucket of Carmen Gfeller's college basketball career came last November at North Dakota State when she drained a turnaround jumper as time ran out to give Montana a thrilling win. Gfeller's teammates and coaches swarmed her at midcourt and a small crowd at the...
Despite blowout win over Cal Poly, the question remains: How good are the Griz really?
MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck offered an unprompted comment about running back Nick Ostmo during postgame interviews Saturday night following Montana’s 57-0 home win over Cal Poly. Ostmo had just run for 221 yards, the sixth most in a single game in program history. He was just the eighth...
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
Montana State women open season with dominant win over Providence
BOZEMAN — Grace Beasley’s last meaningful basketball came two years ago while playing for Midland College in Texas. From there, she transferred to the University of Washington, where she redshirted last season to rehab from an injury. But after a coaching change at UW, Beasley went looking for another basketball home. She landed at Montana State in January, and after a long downtime, Beasley made her Bobcats debut in Saturday’s exhibition and Monday’s season-opener.
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State visits Northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Montana State football team is playing at Northern Arizona on Saturday afternoon for both teams' sixth Big Sky Conference game of the season. Both No. 3-ranked MSU (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) and NAU (3-5, 2-3) are coming off byes. It's the Bobcats' first trip to the Walkup Skydome since 2017, and they haven't won in Flagstaff since 2008. They beat the Lumberjacks in their most recent outing, 49-31 in 2019 at Bobcat Stadium.
Live coverage: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies host Cal Poly
MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they head into the final month of the regular season. They’re still alive for a playoff berth, and getting there starts with winning the first of their final three games this weekend.
Montana men's basketball team opens season with East Coast road trip to Duquesne
MISSOULA — Montana and Duquesne have played only once on the basketball court — in 2011 in Missoula. The Dukes posted an 87-76 win over the Griz in the CBI tournament. Neither of these programs were close to reaching a postseason tournament last year, but they hope key returners and an influx of talented transfers can help take them back to the promised land.
No. 3 Montana St. Win on a Game Winning Field Goal 41-38 vs Northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Arizona- No. 3 Montana St. Bobcats get a victory on the road against Northern Arizona, thanks to a game-winning field goal by Blake Glessner. The Bobcat's defense started off hot on the first three NAU drives from scrimmage, forcing two fumbles and a three and out, resulting in 17 straight points. Tommy Mellott threw a touchdown and ran in another from 44-yards out and it was 17-0 Bobcats quickly.
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
One Acre in Big Sky Costs HOW Much?
We all know real estate in the Gallatin Valley is outrageously expensive, but have you seen how much it is in Big Sky?. It hurts every time I look at the average price of homes, condos, or townhomes in Gallatin Valley. I thought the housing market was ridiculous here in Bozeman, until I saw the cost of houses in Big Sky.
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly
MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
Power outage repaired in Lolo
NorthWestern Energy reported a power outage is impacting over 200 customers in Lolo on Monday afternoon.
Montana fish hatchery saves Georgia facility from disaster
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Ennis National Fish Hatchery ships rainbow trout eggs all over the country. That’s 35 different states, 75 different facilities that include state, federal and tribal hatcheries. When workers in Ennis heard about the Summerville Trout Hatchery in Georgia losing 17,000 trout due to its...
