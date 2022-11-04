MISSOULA — Montana's four-match winning streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon with the host Grizzlies falling in four sets to Sacramento State, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14. For the second time this season the Hornets ended a winning streak of at least three matches for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 15-10 overall and 8-5 in conference play. Sacramento State is level with the Grizzlies in the conference standings at 8-5, but now own the tiebreaker.

