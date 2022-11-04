ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana Lady Griz lose heartbreaker to North Dakota State in home debut

With their best player watching from the bench, the Montana Lady Griz lost a home heartbreaker to North Dakota State Monday, 65-63, in the first game for both teams at Dahlberg Arena. Senior Carmen Gfeller warmed up before the contest but didn't play after spending part of the offseason in...
FARGO, ND
KULR8

Montana men's tennis team caps fall season with wins at Gonzaga tourney

MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team punctuated its fall tournament season with an exclamation point this weekend at the Gonzaga Invitational in Spokane. Two Grizzly freshmen, Tom Bittner and George Russell, each advanced to the championship match of their respective singles brackets, each competing for their first collegiate tourney title.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana men's basketball team opens season with East Coast road trip to Duquesne

MISSOULA — Montana and Duquesne have played only once on the basketball court — in 2011 in Missoula. The Dukes posted an 87-76 win over the Griz in the CBI tournament. Neither of these programs were close to reaching a postseason tournament last year, but they hope key returners and an influx of talented transfers can help take them back to the promised land.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KULR8

Live coverage: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies host Cal Poly

MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they head into the final month of the regular season. They’re still alive for a playoff berth, and getting there starts with winning the first of their final three games this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly

MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana's four-match win streak comes to an end with home loss to Sacramento State

MISSOULA — Montana's four-match winning streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon with the host Grizzlies falling in four sets to Sacramento State, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14. For the second time this season the Hornets ended a winning streak of at least three matches for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 15-10 overall and 8-5 in conference play. Sacramento State is level with the Grizzlies in the conference standings at 8-5, but now own the tiebreaker.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KULR8

Loyola Sacred Heart, Florence-Carlton upset hosts for spot in semifinal

SHEPHERD--In the Class B football playoffs, two teams just over ten miles apart played for a spot in the semifinals Saturday. Until last weekend, the last time the Shepherd Mustangs had won a playoff football game was nearly 30 years ago. Saturday, they had a chance for a trip to the semifinals hosting Loyola Sacred Heart.
SHEPHERD, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy