Despite blowout win over Cal Poly, the question remains: How good are the Griz really?
MISSOULA — Bobby Hauck offered an unprompted comment about running back Nick Ostmo during postgame interviews Saturday night following Montana’s 57-0 home win over Cal Poly. Ostmo had just run for 221 yards, the sixth most in a single game in program history. He was just the eighth...
Montana Lady Griz lose heartbreaker to North Dakota State in home debut
With their best player watching from the bench, the Montana Lady Griz lost a home heartbreaker to North Dakota State Monday, 65-63, in the first game for both teams at Dahlberg Arena. Senior Carmen Gfeller warmed up before the contest but didn't play after spending part of the offseason in...
Montana men's tennis team caps fall season with wins at Gonzaga tourney
MISSOULA — The Montana men's tennis team punctuated its fall tournament season with an exclamation point this weekend at the Gonzaga Invitational in Spokane. Two Grizzly freshmen, Tom Bittner and George Russell, each advanced to the championship match of their respective singles brackets, each competing for their first collegiate tourney title.
Montana men's basketball team opens season with East Coast road trip to Duquesne
MISSOULA — Montana and Duquesne have played only once on the basketball court — in 2011 in Missoula. The Dukes posted an 87-76 win over the Griz in the CBI tournament. Neither of these programs were close to reaching a postseason tournament last year, but they hope key returners and an influx of talented transfers can help take them back to the promised land.
Live coverage: No. 16 Montana Grizzlies host Cal Poly
MISSOULA — The No. 16 Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they head into the final month of the regular season. They’re still alive for a playoff berth, and getting there starts with winning the first of their final three games this weekend.
Montana women's basketball team to be tested by North Dakota State in home debut
MISSOULA — The most electrifying bucket of Carmen Gfeller's college basketball career came last November at North Dakota State when she drained a turnaround jumper as time ran out to give Montana a thrilling win. Gfeller's teammates and coaches swarmed her at midcourt and a small crowd at the...
No. 16 Montana Grizzlies Make a Statement with 57-0 Win at Home Against Cal Poly
MISSOULA, Montana- Snow was in the air as the Montana Grizzlies Dominate the Cal Poly Mustangs from start to finish. #7 Lucas Johnson was back in at quarterback after missing a game and a half from injury and it was the jolt the Griz needed. His impact was felt immediately as he drove the Griz offense down the field for a 7 play, 90-yard drive, capped off by a Johnson keeper for a touchdown.
Montana's four-match win streak comes to an end with home loss to Sacramento State
MISSOULA — Montana's four-match winning streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon with the host Grizzlies falling in four sets to Sacramento State, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14. For the second time this season the Hornets ended a winning streak of at least three matches for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 15-10 overall and 8-5 in conference play. Sacramento State is level with the Grizzlies in the conference standings at 8-5, but now own the tiebreaker.
Loyola Sacred Heart, Florence-Carlton upset hosts for spot in semifinal
SHEPHERD--In the Class B football playoffs, two teams just over ten miles apart played for a spot in the semifinals Saturday. Until last weekend, the last time the Shepherd Mustangs had won a playoff football game was nearly 30 years ago. Saturday, they had a chance for a trip to the semifinals hosting Loyola Sacred Heart.
