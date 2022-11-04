ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Say no to blood money

New England Aqua Ventus (NEAV), a joint venture between Diamond Offshore Wind, a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Corporation, and RWE Renewables, the second largest company in offshore wind globally, was formed to develop UMaine’s floating offshore wind technology demonstration project. This floating windmill, secured to the ocean bottom, will be located 2 miles south of Monhegan Island and 14 miles from the Maine coast. While Port Clyde and Bristol said “no” to allowing NEAV to bring this windmill power ashore, in 2021, Bigelow Laboratories signed an easement that allows this power to be brought onto the Boothbay peninsula through their campus and then connecting to underground power easements to the CMP substation at the corner of Routes 27 and 96. Our towns have no say in this matter.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Southport Halloween kudos

A Very Southport Halloween was once again a wonderful community event filled with family fun and most importantly the sense of community that is part of what makes this region so beautiful. The Southport Island Association, and event organizers, wanted to publicly thank Robinson's Wharf and Tugs Pub, Rachel Leeman,...
SOUTHPORT, ME
The 1944 Honor Roll at Boothbay Center

I wrote much of this article as a speech for the dedication of the Boothbay new town office at Boothbay Center in 1994. The first English attempt to settle Boothbay in the 17th century did not succeed and we date the permanent settlement of our region, continuing to this day, to Scotch-Irish immigrants in 1729/1730. The settlement was called Townsend, named for an English lord, “Champagne Charlie” Townshend, who was well-known for his lively lifestyle. It was described as "without the bounds of any town"—in other words, unorganized territory. It is doubtful that what is now Boothbay Center played a significant role back then for traffic was by water and the Center is about as far away from navigable saltwater as you can get. But it was fair for all townspeople to gather there.
BOOTHBAY, ME
This week at Lincoln Theater

In 1922 one film changed cinema and defined screen terror ... “Nosferatu” – 100th Anniversary (1922; 1 hour, 5 minutes) - In this highly influential silent horror film, the mysterious Count Orlok (Max Schreck) summons Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim) to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger. Skidompha librarians will be presenting a talk back following the 2 p.m. showing of Nosferatu, discussing the differences between Dracula and Nosferatu as well as some of the history of the film’s controversial production. Playing for two screenings only – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2 and 7 p.m.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Artisans lined up for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest

Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest’s Holiday Gift Shop, a pop-up in the Nickels-Sortwell House barn on Federal Street, has become a Christmas season tradition in Wiscasset. For several years now, the old barn is transformed into a cheery and inviting shop full of artisan wares, antique items for ambiance like old skis discovered in the loft, and a happy place to find unique, useful and one-of-a-kind gifts. The Holiday Gift Shop will be opened during Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest from Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
WISCASSET, ME
Trevett Column: Potluck supper, holidays and more

Soups on for the Nov. 16 BICA potluck. This is always a popular potluck providing the opportunity to try and enjoy several varieties of soups prepared by your neighbors. Hosts Lou and Irene would like you to bring either a bread or a dessert to complete the meal. Please bring your beverage of choice and BICA will have coffee and water available.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Valuing volunteers

One of the wonderful hallmarks of this community is the willingness of people to pitch in. There are so many organizations that rely on volunteers and just as many who answer the call. The Boothbay Region YMCA is very lucky to be one of the local organizations who have devoted,...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Toys for Tots time

Lincoln County Toys for Tots is taking applications until Dec. 15, Coordinator Lisa Marr said. For more information or for help signing up, contact Marr at 350-5623.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Jefferson store to host author of ‘The Lobster Lady’ Nov. 12

Lynn Farrin, owner of the Jefferson Market & General Store, has announced that the store will be hosting author Barbara Walsh on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a book-signing. Walsh is the author of “The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-year-old Legend,” the true story about Rockland...
ROCKLAND, ME
Southport building permits

P. and T. Evans, 820 Hendricks Hill Road, addition. Hodgdon Yacht Services, Ebenecook Road, interior alterations. Joseph Quinn Martin, 354 Cape Newagen Road, interior alterations. Lealand Southport LLC, 22 Chrip Lane, entrance way. Mike Wallace, 19 Eagle Ridge, barn/garage. Jenn and Skip Cabot, 38 Spruce Drive, replacement house. A. Tibbetts,...
SOUTHPORT, ME
American Legion Post 36

The American Legion theme for Veterans Day 2022 is “Honor.” “Veterans are proud of their military service in defending our Nation. Honor reflects the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty. There is distinct honor in serving to protect our way of life and the Constitution of the United States of America.”
SOUTHPORT, ME
Nov. 5 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
Boothbay Harbor police make 4 arrests

Boothbay Harbor Police Department made four arrests between Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. On Oct. 22, Officer Douglas Snyder arrested Charles Chappelle, 19, of Boothbay for operating under the influence. On Oct. 26, Officer Jennifer Gosselin arrested Stephen Withee of Plaistow, New Hampshire for operating under the influence. On Oct...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

