I wrote much of this article as a speech for the dedication of the Boothbay new town office at Boothbay Center in 1994. The first English attempt to settle Boothbay in the 17th century did not succeed and we date the permanent settlement of our region, continuing to this day, to Scotch-Irish immigrants in 1729/1730. The settlement was called Townsend, named for an English lord, “Champagne Charlie” Townshend, who was well-known for his lively lifestyle. It was described as "without the bounds of any town"—in other words, unorganized territory. It is doubtful that what is now Boothbay Center played a significant role back then for traffic was by water and the Center is about as far away from navigable saltwater as you can get. But it was fair for all townspeople to gather there.

