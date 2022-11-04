Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
SFGate
Victim in SF attack dies from injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
SFGate
Person Robbed, Shot Saturday Night
A person shot in Oakland on Saturday is expected to survive, according to a police spokesperson. Police were called to the 2400-block of Telegraph Avenue at about midnight Saturday morning, after the victim was approached by an unknown person who demanded their property. The assailant shot the victim once and...
SFGate
Pair Of Residential Burglaries Believed To Be Connected
Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where...
Bay Area police release new developments in murder of Alexis Gabe
Officials used dental records to confirm human remains found in California last week belong to 24-year-old Alexis Gabe.
SFGate
Five Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt...
SFGate
Juveniles Arrested For 2 Armed Carjackings In City
A group of four teenagers was arrested last week in San Francisco for allegedly carjacking two vehicles at gunpoint, police said in a news release. San Francisco police responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man said he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Silicon Valley Inmates Have Complex Path To Early Release
Joseph Vejar didn't believe the phone call that ultimately led to his freedom. When he called his wife from a Solano prison in late 2020, she told him his case was being reviewed for early release. Vejar was skeptical. After three years in prison, he wasn't used to getting good...
Wealthy Bay Area city reportedly hit by 'trend' of home burglaries
Jewelry, firearms and other valuables were allegedly stolen from 11 homes.
SFGate
Police Department Offering Free Gun Locks
UNION CITY (BCN) The Union City Police Department is offering free gun locks in an effort to promote gun safety. The gun locks are available in the lobby of the police department at 34009 Alvarado-NIles Road. About a third of households with children ages 17 and younger have a gun...
SFGate
Bart Delays Saturday Night Due To Police Activity At Hayward Station
BART service Saturday night is experiencing a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to earlier police activity at its Hayward BART Station. Regular service is recovering from the situation as of 7:30 p.m. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or...
SFGate
San Mateo resident reportedly saw mountain lion seize chicken, three big cat sightings in 9 days
San Mateo police said there's been a second sighting of a mountain lion in the city Sunday. Around 6 p.m., someone reported seeing a mountain lion walking either in or near Laurel Creek, near the 3400 block of Glendora. At 3:30 p.m. Sunday a resident of the 100 block of...
SFGate
All Eastbound Lanes Of Dumbarton Bridge Blocked
FREMONT (BCN) All lanes of eastbound state Highway 84 of the Dumbarton Bridge are blocked late Saturday evening due to a disabled truck. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said all eastbound lanes are blocked midspan on the bridge as of 10:45 p.m. The CHP has units on scene. Eastbound traffic...
Legendary San Francisco Italian restaurant Original Joe's plans East Bay expansion
Perhaps San Francisco's most legendary Italian American eatery is expanding to the East Bay.
Severe flooding shuts down San Francisco’s Union and Fillmore intersection
A water main break at Union and Fillmore streets caused major flooding in the Cow Hollow intersection.
Berkeley moves toward banning all right turns on red lights
The right turn on red rule was implemented in the 1970s as a gas-saving measure.
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
How to eat like a local in San Francisco's Hayes Valley
These eateries are the ones favored most by locals.
Small hail, isolated thunderstorms and widespread rain on SF Bay Area forecast
"Another system produces widespread and heavy rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could wreak some havoc on the morning commute Tuesday," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
SFGate
San Jose St. 28, Colorado State 16
CSU_Morrow 56 run (Boyle kick), 13:43. SJSU_Mazotti 2 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 9:07. SJSU_Robinson 5 run (Schive kick), 12:17. SJSU_Cooks 35 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 13:46. CSU_Horton 40 pass from Stratton (pass failed), 4:26. SJSU_Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), 2:22. A_16,382. ___. CSU SJSU. First downs 23 20.
SFGate
$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer
A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
Comments / 0