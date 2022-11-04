ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

Victim in SF attack dies from injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Brisbane man in custody for allegedly assaulting someone last month in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood may also face manslaughter charges now that the victim has died from his injuries. The assault was reported about 2:11 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 500 block of Broadway, where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Person Robbed, Shot Saturday Night

A person shot in Oakland on Saturday is expected to survive, according to a police spokesperson. Police were called to the 2400-block of Telegraph Avenue at about midnight Saturday morning, after the victim was approached by an unknown person who demanded their property. The assailant shot the victim once and...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Pair Of Residential Burglaries Believed To Be Connected

Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department believe the same trio is responsible for both. At 8:02 p.m. sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where...
SAN CARLOS, CA
SFGate

Five Suspects Arrested Friday Night After Speeding Contest

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose made five arrests Friday night after observing three vehicles engaging in a speeding contest. Officers conducted an enforcement stop on one of the involved vehicles near Seven Trees Boulevard and Capitol Expressway. Police say the other two vehicles began to intervene and taunt...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Juveniles Arrested For 2 Armed Carjackings In City

A group of four teenagers was arrested last week in San Francisco for allegedly carjacking two vehicles at gunpoint, police said in a news release. San Francisco police responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man said he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Department Offering Free Gun Locks

UNION CITY (BCN) The Union City Police Department is offering free gun locks in an effort to promote gun safety. The gun locks are available in the lobby of the police department at 34009 Alvarado-NIles Road. About a third of households with children ages 17 and younger have a gun...
UNION CITY, CA
SFGate

Bart Delays Saturday Night Due To Police Activity At Hayward Station

BART service Saturday night is experiencing a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to earlier police activity at its Hayward BART Station. Regular service is recovering from the situation as of 7:30 p.m. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

All Eastbound Lanes Of Dumbarton Bridge Blocked

FREMONT (BCN) All lanes of eastbound state Highway 84 of the Dumbarton Bridge are blocked late Saturday evening due to a disabled truck. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson said all eastbound lanes are blocked midspan on the bridge as of 10:45 p.m. The CHP has units on scene. Eastbound traffic...
MENLO PARK, CA
SFGate

San Jose St. 28, Colorado State 16

CSU_Morrow 56 run (Boyle kick), 13:43. SJSU_Mazotti 2 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 9:07. SJSU_Robinson 5 run (Schive kick), 12:17. SJSU_Cooks 35 pass from Cordeiro (Schive kick), 13:46. CSU_Horton 40 pass from Stratton (pass failed), 4:26. SJSU_Robinson 1 run (Schive kick), 2:22. A_16,382. ___. CSU SJSU. First downs 23 20.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer

A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
BERKELEY, CA

