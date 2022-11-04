Judge Keeps DCMH Injunction but Crozer Health can Plan

Image via Crozer Health.

An injunction still bars Crozer Health from closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital but it can proceed with planning for its conversion to a behavioral health hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Robert J. Shenkin denied Crozer Health’s motion to lift an injunction keeping the hospital open, but Crozer Health can prepare architectural drawings, studies and government applications for the new behavioral health facility.

The injunction to keep the hospital from closing was filed Sept. 28 by The Foundation for Delaware County in conjunction with Delaware County and County Council.

Crozer Health has argued the acute care hospital is underutilized and a financial burden and that the community would be better served with a behavioral health facility at the location.

The Foundation has argued that Crozer Health is obligated by a purchase agreement to keep acute care services at its four Delaware County hospitals for 10 years, or until June 30, 2026.

Both sides were pleased with Judge Shenkin’s ruling.

Foundation President Frances M. Sheehan pointed out that Crozer Health was free to add behavioral health services to the existing hospital.