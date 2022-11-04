Fort Atkinson junior Andi Spies repeated as Badger East Conference Player of the Year in all-conference volleyball voting held recently. Spies, a setter and right side hitter who has committed to Division 1 Middle Tennessee State University, shared player of the year accolades with Waunakee senior outside hitter Ally Saleh. Spies totaled 508 kills on the year with a kill percentage of 56.8. She also produced 378 assists, 223 digs,...

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 17 MINUTES AGO