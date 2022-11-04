Read full article on original website
Fort Atkinson's Andi Spies repeats as Badger East Player of the Year in volleyball
Fort Atkinson junior Andi Spies repeated as Badger East Conference Player of the Year in all-conference volleyball voting held recently. Spies, a setter and right side hitter who has committed to Division 1 Middle Tennessee State University, shared player of the year accolades with Waunakee senior outside hitter Ally Saleh. Spies totaled 508 kills on the year with a kill percentage of 56.8. She also produced 378 assists, 223 digs,...
