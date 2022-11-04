ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Golf tournament supports local food pantries

By Jason Gabak
Each year the Monsignor Meaney, Knights of Columbus 9042 in Elbridge conducts a golf tournament at the Pearl Lakes Golf Course in Skaneateles to benefit the Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantries.

This year’s men’s winners included Dean Bigness, Mo Bigness, Kevin Simmons and Matt Bigness and the mixed winners included The Major family including Mason, Bill, Brenda and Pat.

According to organizers the real winners are the distressed families who benefit from these local food pantries.

The event was able to raise, with the help of Sysco of Syracuse, nearly $3,900 in cash and provisions shared by the two food pantries.

As prices increase at alarming rates families are stretched to make ends meet.

The local food pantries are challenged to provide the extra assistance weekly.

For example, the Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry averaged 30 distributions per month for the first five months of 2022, the next five months increased to 75 per month.

The Jordan Elbridge Ecumenical Food Pantry experienced the same significant growth.

From January 2022 through May 2022 it provided 30 distributions per month.

From June through October it averaged over 50 distributions per month.

Each donation of non-perishable food items and financial support is greatly appreciated (contact Skaneateles Ecumenical Food Pantry 315 685-0427 and Jordan Elbridge Ecumenical Food Pantry 315 689-6240, ext. 115.

Since its inception in 2006, this modest tournament enabled the Elbridge Council to disburse over $52.000 in cash and provisions for the two food pantries.

