Eagles soar at the Dome

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles showed their Eagle Pride when they competed in the New York State Field Band Conference Championships at the JMA Wireless Dome. The gorup0 earned a fourth place finish in the Small School 3 Division. JE competed against 11 other teams from across the state. “We are so proud of all the hard work, dedication, and commitment the students have shown through the year,” Dan English, marching band director, said. “During our season we traveled all around competing with schools from around the state culminating at the JMA Wrieless Dome for State Finals. We even went to Boston, MA and competed with groups from outside our state, taking high honors there and having a blast! Plans for next year have already begun and winter programs are starting up soon.”