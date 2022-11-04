ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

What is the longest movie ever made? Even the answer to that question is not short.

By Olivia Munson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Filmmaking has been around for over a century. During those years, hundreds and thousands of movies have been released, both short and lengthy.

From the 2013 Oscar-nominated animated short "Fresh Guacamole" to the over three-hour epic romance "Titanic," films can run for any given amount of time.

Some of the shortest films, such as "Fresh Guacamole" run for less than two minutes. On the other side of the coin, there are movies that span over 24 hours, according to IMDb.

But what is the longest film ever made?

What is the longest movie ever made?

There can be different answers to this question depending on what source you consult.

Guinness World Records says the longest film ever made is "The Cure for Insomnia" released in 1987 . The 85-hour experimental film was directed by John Henry Timmis IV. It was played in its entirety Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 1987 at the The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, according to Guinness World Records.

The film does not have a distinct plot and features "L.D. Groban reciting his own poem of 4,080 pages, interspliced with X-rated film footage and rock music videos," according to IMDb.

However, IMDb cites "Logistics", directed by Daniel Andersson and Erika Magnusson as the longest film by running time . The Swedish film was released in 2012 and spans 857 hours, or 35 days and 17 hours.

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions .

Is 'Titanic' the longest movie?

Though the iconic movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet boasts a runtime of three hours and 14 minutes , according to IMDb, it is nowhere near the longest film.

Many other cinematically released films beat the James Cameron classic, such as 1963 historical drama "Cleopatra" starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, which has a runtime of four hours and three minutes, according to Turner Classic Movies.

'Titanic' turns 20: See the stars then and now

What is the longest Disney animated movie?

"Fantasia," released in 1940, is the longest Disney animated film , according to Guinness World Records.

With a runtime of 124 minutes, or two hours and four minutes, it is the longest in Disney's animated catalogue, and the only one with a running time of over two hours, says Guinness World Records.

How to watch Fantasia: Reviewed

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is the longest movie ever made? Even the answer to that question is not short.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49

Amy Adams portrayed the author alongside Meryl Streep in the 2009 film about her quest to cook every recipe in 'Mastering the Art of French Cooking' in a year. Julie Powell, whose blog and book about cooking Julia Child recipes led to Amy Adams portraying her opposite Meryl Streep in the 2009 movie Julie & Julia, written and directed by Nora Ephron, has died. She was 49.
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
TODAY.com

Watching my mother suddenly slip away

In the first episode of “All There Is,” Anderson Cooper’s new podcast exploring loss and grief, we find him at his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s apartment. She passed away at age 95 in 2019, and he tells us it’s time for him to take on the difficult task of removing what remains of her life. He’s 55. His pain is palpable.
NEW JERSEY STATE
TVLine

The Resident Adds Hawaii Five-0 Alum Ian Anthony Dale as Billie's New Suitor — Get a Sneak Peek at His Debut

The potential romance brewing between The Resident‘s Conrad and Billie is about to encounter a roadblock, in the form of Hawaii Five-0 vet Ian Anthony Dale. Dale, whose recent credits also include All Rise and The Walking Dead, makes his debut in tonight’s episode of the Fox drama (8/7c). He’ll play Dr. James Yamada, a dashing, charismatic, self-assured new cardiologist at Chastain who is obviously interested in Jessica Lucas’ Billie. In our exclusive sneak peek above, James asks Billie out on a late dinner date — and hang on, is that some jealousy we detect from an eavesdropping Conrad? As teased in...
HAWAII STATE
BBC

Queen silhouette on Christmas stamps for last time

A Christmas stamp collection featuring the Queen's silhouette has been released by Royal Mail. It will be the last time her late Majesty's silhouette will feature on a festive stamp. The set of six Art Deco-style stamps depict moments from the Nativity including the journey to Bethlehem. Each stamp in...
TheStreet

Universal Adding a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation of theme park attractions in 2010 when it...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Rival Adds its Own Take on a Classic Ride

Walt Disney (DIS) theme parks are some of the best and most loved theme parks worldwide. Being at the top also means that the competition is always coming for you. According to imdb results, one of the top movies by Disney has been 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl." The success of this film led to Disney making several other Pirates of the Caribbean films.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

669K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy